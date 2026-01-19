Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams Now on Sale

Published on January 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Crank up the sizzle as Valentine's Day should be extra special this year! The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams! Fans can choose their favorite pork racer - Chris P. Bacon, Barbie-Q, Diggity or Hambone - and on Thursday, February 12th or Friday, February 13th, they will travel anywhere in the Lehigh Valley to deliver roses, chocolates and other IronPigs goodies.

Each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit from your chosen Pork Racer (you will receive one of your two choices based on availability) along with the following: - A dozen roses courtesy of Rich Mar Florist. Add Chocolates for just an additional $10. - A Pork Race Plush Toy of your Pork Racer Deliverer (Barbie-Q will deliver a random Pork Racer Plushy) - An IronPigs adjustable cap - (2) IronPigs ticket voucher - A $10 gift card to the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park

For $125, these gifts will be delivered to your loved one by your chosen Pork Racer. For $135 your valentine receives all the above plus chocolates. Fans can order their Pork-O-Grams.

Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton counties or within a 15-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park.







