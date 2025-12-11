Second Annual Fill Santa's Sleigh Presented by QNB Bank on December 13th at Illumination

Published on December 11, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that the second annual 'Fill Santa's Sleigh's presented by QNB Bank will be this Saturday, December 13th, at Illumination at Coca-Cola Park.

Fill Santa's Sleigh is a one-day toy drive at Illumination. After a successful inaugural event in 2024, the IronPigs and QNB Bank have teamed up to collect presents this year that will be distributed to children around the Lehigh Valley. The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots thru the Bethlehem Downtown Rotary Club.

On Saturday, December 13th, help spread holiday cheer by donating new toys with Santa for Fill Santa's Sleigh! Guests at Illumination are encouraged to bring a new toy to donate, filling Santa's Sleigh to help spread Christmas Joy throughout the Lehigh Valley. Toys must be new in-the-box or with tags still attached.

"QNB Bank is proud to partner with the IronPigs for the second annual Fill Santa's Sleigh. This event is a wonderful way for our community to come together and make the holidays brighter for children across the Lehigh Valley. We're grateful for everyone's generosity and excited to help spread joy this season," said David W. Freeman, President and CEO, QNB Bank

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from December 11, 2025

Second Annual Fill Santa's Sleigh Presented by QNB Bank on December 13th at Illumination - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.