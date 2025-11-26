Over 2,000 Turkeys Donated During 2025 Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive

Allentown, Pennsylvania - New Bethany Inc., Provident Bank, Jaindl Farms and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to share that 2,062 frozen turkeys were donated during the 2025 Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive, clearing the goal of 2,000 turkeys that had been set.

"Every year, the Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive shows us what is possible when this community comes together, and surpassing our goal this year exemplifies that spirit," said New Bethany's Executive Director Marc Rittle. "Thanks to the generosity of our partners and neighbors, hundreds more families will be able to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal with dignity and comfort."

"Nine years later, our volunteers are still just as excited to collect a single turkey as we are a truckload. As a lifelong Lehigh Valley resident, the outpouring of support from our community was a poignant and proud moment for me; knowing every contribution sets a Thanksgiving table for thousands of our neighbors," said Vice President, Corporate Events Manager for Provident Bank Andrea Reid.

The drive is named in honor of Bob Price, one of the event's founding members and a longtime Lehigh Valley banker who worked as senior vice president at Provident Bank and passed away in 2024. Price was also a long-time board member of New Bethany.

The 2,062 turkeys were distributed to 23 organizations across the Lehigh Valley to help under-resourced families.

This year marked Jaindl Farms' second consecutive year sponsoring the turkey drive.







