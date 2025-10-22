IronPigs Unveil Keystone Cabanas at Coca-Cola Park

Published on October 22, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the construction of the Keystone Cabanas at Coca-Cola Park, in collaboration with Keystone Outdoor Living.

The nine Keystone Cabanas are positioned at the top of the Capital Blue Cross Lawn in left-centerfield. The luxury cabanas accommodate 15 guests each and feature a mix of seating within each cabana as well as standard cabana amenities couches, TVs, and food and drink serving areas. The cabanas were designed and constructed in partnership with Keystone Outdoor Living.

Designed for relaxation, celebration and unforgettable moments, the Keystone Cabanas blend comfort, privacy and exceptional service to redefine the ballpark visit. The cabanas sit raised atop the Capital Blue Cross Lawn, providing scenic panoramic views of the entire ballpark. The Keystone Cabanas are available now - reserve soon to make your IronPigs game experience extraordinary!

"I'm thrilled to announce the Keystone Cabanas as premium and hospitality seating is in such demand at Coca-Cola Park," said IronPigs President & General Manager Kurt Landes. "We could not be more thrilled to provide fans another phenomenal way to get together in a premier space and take in a ballgame like they never have before. A massive thanks to our partners at Keystone Outdoor Living for helping turn this dream into a reality."

"From our very first time at Coca-Cola Park, it was clear there was a natural synergy between our two organizations. Through this project, we've had the opportunity to partner with the IronPigs to create a premium space for fans across the Lehigh Valley," said Marcus Stoltzfus, Marketing Director at Keystone Outdoor Living. "We're thrilled to serve this community throughout our partnership and beyond-bringing people together through exceptional outdoor living spaces, just like the IronPigs bring families and friends together through baseball."

Each Keystone Cabana comes with ballpark hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and non-alcoholic beverages (alcoholic beverages and cocktails will be available for purchase). Additional gourmet food and drink items will be available by pre-order and there is hostess service on-site as well.

The Keystone Cabanas are on sale now at $555 per cabana, which includes the cost of the IronPigs game ticket for 15 guests. To book a Keystone Cabana, contact the IronPigs at 610-841-PIGS (7447).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.