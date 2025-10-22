Bisons Announce 2026 Game Schedule & Home Game Times

Published on October 22, 2025

The Buffalo Bisons will return to Western New York in just 156 days as the sights and sounds of baseball will fill Sahlen Field on Opening Day 2026, Friday, March 27 with the Herd hosting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (1:05 p.m.). And with the team releasing their 2026 Schedule & Home Game Times, Bisons fans can start planning their next summer of full-filled and action-packed days and nights at the ballpark that is just a few months away.

Along with releasing the 2026 Schedule, the Bisons also announced that 2026 Season Tickets, Ticket Packages, Group Outings and Party Areas will go on sale for the first time on Monday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. For more information on all these options, fans should visit Bisons.com.

The Bisons 150-game schedule features 13 home weekends at Sahlen Field, as well as 42 of the 75 total home games (56%) scheduled from the start of June through Labor Day weekend. The Bisons are home on Armed Forces Day (May 16) and Father's Day (June 21) next season, and have also announced the dates for next year's School Kids Day Tradition on Thursday, May 28 (11:05 a.m.) as well as Star Wars Night Episode XVII on Saturday, June 13 against Syracuse (6:05 p.m.).

The Bisons 2026 schedule also provides baseball fans in Western New York and Southern Ontario with an unbelievable ability to fill all their weekends with Bisons and the 2025 American League Champion Blue Jays baseball all summer long. The Herd and their MLB partner have home games on the same weekend just once over the final FIVE months of the season (June 12-14), with the Blue Jays having road games on each of the Bisons home weekends in May, July, August and September.

Cosmic Baseball takes the field, Friday, July 3rd

As part of an unforgettable season of baseball at Sahlen Field, the Bisons recently announced that they will host the Cosmic Takeover Tour on Friday, July 3. This one-of-a-kind baseball experience includes neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs and electrifying entertainment, making Cosmic Baseball a must-see event! Fans can sign up today for the Comic Baseball Ticket Lottery HERE (presale opportunities will be available for Bisons Season Ticket Holders).

As part of a two-year scheduling plan to accommodate travel and the Independence Holiday falling on a weekend, the Bisons being on the road for both July 3 and July 4 in 2026 guarantees that the Herd will be home for games during the Independence Holiday Weekend in 2027.

National Buffalo Wing Fest - August 29-30

The 2025 season at Sahlen Field included the triumphant return of the National Buffalo Wing Festival to the ballpark. The fan-favorite event will be returning on August 29-30, 2026 at Sahlen Field. Additional details are to be announced!

Other highlights of the Bisons 2026 Game Schedule include:

The Bisons Home Opener on Friday, March 27th marks the third straight year the Bisons Opener will represent the earliest game day in Bisons franchise history.

13 Weekends at Sahlen Field with 39 of 75 home games (52%) to be played on either a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday.

The Bisons will host a week of matinee games, as all games April 7-12 vs. Syracuse will begin at 1:05 p.m. for the kids on break from school to enjoy a day at the ballpark!

The Bisons will continue to use a customary 6:05 p.m. first pitch time for night games in April, May and September with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at night, June-August (some exceptions apply).

The Bisons will host eight different opponents with games at Sahlen Field against the Triple-A affiliates of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals.

A full 2026 promotional schedule is to be announced.







