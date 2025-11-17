December 12: 'Ballpark Meat Raffle' Returns to Sahlen Field's Consumers Pub at the Park

What better place to hold a meat raffle than Sahlen Field, right!?!?! Get to the Consumer's Pub at the Park on Friday, December 12 for our annual ' Ballpark Meat Raffle ' to benefit Kids Event Tickets. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the first pull at 7 p.m. And the best part... we mean, other than winning a whole lot of meat... is that tickets are just $10 each and include a FREE Bisons 2026 Flex Ticket!

The entire event will take place in the ballpark's restaurant, Consumer's Pub at the Park. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting the Sahlen Field Box Office (no young children please). Fans with questions can call (716) 846-2003. There will also be complimentary beer/soda at the Ballpark Meat Raffle and you'll be able to bring your own food to eat (no outside beverages).

Remember, the Ballpark Meat Raffle benefits a great cause in Kids Event Tickets. So head down to Sahlen Field on Friday, December 12 for a unique twist in a fun event!!!







