Breakfast with Santa at Ballpark's 'Pub at the Park' Restaurant
The Buffalo Bisons invite you to an unforgettable Breakfast with Santa and Buster at the ballpark's Pub at the Park on Saturday, December 13 at 10:30am.
Bring your families down to enjoy a breakfast that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. You and your kids can enjoy a meet and greet and photo ops with both Santa and Buster Bison! Plus, the restaurant will be serving it's popular buffet with an extensive lineup of all your breakfast favorites, a full salad bar, carving station, and menu items that will please even the pickiest of eaters. Event Details
Date & Time: Saturday, December 13, 2025
Location: Pub at the Park, Sahlen Field
Cost: Adults $28.95 / Kids 12 and under $14.95
Reservations: Call (716) 846-2100
Santa to appear 11:00am-1:00pm
Buster to appear 11:30am-12:30pm
Epic Promotions will also be on site to turn your unforgettable photos with Santa and Buster into regulation size playing cards!
