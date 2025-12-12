Breakfast with Santa at Ballpark's 'Pub at the Park' Restaurant

The Buffalo Bisons invite you to an unforgettable Breakfast with Santa and Buster at the ballpark's Pub at the Park on Saturday, December 13 at 10:30am.

Bring your families down to enjoy a breakfast that is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. You and your kids can enjoy a meet and greet and photo ops with both Santa and Buster Bison! Plus, the restaurant will be serving it's popular buffet with an extensive lineup of all your breakfast favorites, a full salad bar, carving station, and menu items that will please even the pickiest of eaters. Event Details

Date & Time: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Location: Pub at the Park, Sahlen Field

Cost: Adults $28.95 / Kids 12 and under $14.95

Reservations: Call (716) 846-2100

Santa to appear 11:00am-1:00pm

Buster to appear 11:30am-12:30pm

Epic Promotions will also be on site to turn your unforgettable photos with Santa and Buster into regulation size playing cards!







