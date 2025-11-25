Buffalo Bisons Highlight 2025 Community Impact

Published on November 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced highlights of the team's community impact from the 2025 season that include ticket fundraisers, community partners, donations and mascot appearances. The Bisons are proud to continue to have a positive impact in the City of Good Neighbors and in their role in assisting the many great charitable causes and organizations that benefit the Western New York and Southern Ontario communities.

In 2025, the Bisons were able to assist over 700 organizations and groups, with over $160,000 provided in in-kind donations. Additionally at Sahlen Field, the Bisons were able to raise/donate $157,000 over the course of the season through the Bisons FUNdraising program, donations from the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and through in-game 50/50 contests.

Bisons Community Highlights

718

Organizations, Charities & Fundraising Events that received a Bisons donation

$160,500

In in-kind donations of tickets, certificates & merchandise

$35,000

Raised with the Bisons FUNdraising program & Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation

$122,000

Awarded in payouts from in-game 50/50 contests

Fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com for more information about the Bisons FUNdraising Ticket Program or to request ticket donations from the Bisons Community Care Program or Community Relations Department.







International League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.