Charlotte Knights Primed for Third Annual "12 Knights of Givemas"

Published on November 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights are ready for their third annual 12 Knights of Givemas event that will run from December 1-12. For 12 straight days, the Charlotte Knights Front Office will contribute volunteer efforts and resources to different organizations in the Charlotte community.

This year's "12 Knights of Givemas" schedule is as follows:

December 1: First Responders Light the Knights Event

3:00pm - 7:45pm: 1,500 Charlotte First Responders (Police, Fire, and EMS) and a plus one are invited to Light the Knights at Truist Field for a private night at the Light the Knights Festival.

December 2: Hospitality House Donation

9:30am - 11:30am: The Knights are purchasing and delivering wish list products for Hospitality House of Charlotte, who houses families going through medical crises.

December 3: Gingerbread House Event at Levine Children's Hospital

1:00pm - 3:00pm: Knights Front Office members will decorate gingerbread houses with children at Levine Children's Hospital. Homer will deliver additional gingerbread houses to children at the hospital.

December 4: Food Packing Event

9:30am - 10:30am: The Charlotte Knights are packing food bags for students in need to take home over winter break at Bags of Hope.

December 5: Bike Drive at WBT

5:00pm - 5:30pm: The Knights are donating 31 bikes and helmets to the John Hancock Bike Drive, serving children in need.

December 6: Homeless Shelter Gift and Movie Night

1:00pm - 2:30pm: The Knights are visiting the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help children pick out and wrap gifts for their mothers. Gift bags will also be given to women at the shelter without children. Holiday movies will be shown during the event.

December 7: Animal Shelter Donations

1:00pm - 4:00pm: The Knights are purchasing and delivering wish list products for Piedmont Animal Rescue.

December 8: She Built this City Donations

1:00pm - 3:00pm: The Knights are purchasing and delivering wish list products for She Built this City.

December 9: Homeless Shelter Meal Service & Donations

11:30am - 1:00pm: Knights Front Office Members will be serving lunch, ice cream, and giving out socks and gloves at Roof Above Men's Shelter.

December 10: Teacher Appreciation Event

3:00pm - 5:00pm: The Knights will be giving co-branded t-shirts and prizes to teachers at Druid Hills Academy during their teacher appreciation holiday event in partnership with Classroom Central.

December 11: Veterans Bridge Home/Operation Save Cedar Grove Cemetery

8:30am - 12:30pm: The Charlotte Knights Front Office will be cleaning up the cemetery with Veterans Bridge Home in preparation for Wreaths Across America.

December 12: Canned Food Drive

11:45am - 1:45pm: The Knights are throwing a pizza party at the Selwyn Presbyterian Child Development Center to celebrate the last day of the canned food drive and delivering the canned food items to Second Harvest Food Bank.







