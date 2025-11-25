Red Wings 2026 Tickets on Sale Saturday

Published on November 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale, online only, on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29.

Tickets will be available exclusively at RedWingsBaseball.com starting at 10:00 a.m., and will include all 75 home games scheduled in Rochester during the upcoming season.

The 2026 home schedule begins on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, when the Red Wings host the New York Yankees' top affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Other notable games on the home schedule include Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 5), Memorial Day (Monday, May 25), Father's Day (Sunday, June 21), Independence Day (Saturday, July 4), and Labor Day (Monday, September 7). Fans can look forward to welcoming some of the league's top talent and enjoying the unparalleled atmosphere of Red Wings baseball.

The Red Wings will host one International League opponent who did not travel to Rochester in 2025: the Charlotte Knights (White Sox), who are making their first appearance in Rochester since 2019.

To purchase single-game tickets or for more information about the 2026 season, including our schedule, visit RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from November 25, 2025

Red Wings 2026 Tickets on Sale Saturday - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.