Nationals Prospects in the Arizona Fall League

Published on October 31, 2025 under International League (IL)

2024 Nationals first-round pick Seaver King has gotten off to a hot start in the Arizona Fall League. In 12 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions, the 22-year-old is slashing .354/.456/.583 with two homers and 19 RBI.

Among Arizona Fall League players, King is tied for first in RBI (19), second in runs scored (15), third in total bases (28), and sixth in hits (17).

The Nationals' No. 7 prospect (MLB.com) played 125 games across High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg in 2025, hitting .244 with six homers and 43 RBI. He was one of only six Washington minor leaguers to steal 30 or more bases in 2025, joining 2025 Red Wings' Andrew Pinckney, Nasim Nuñez, and Phillip Glasser.

22-year-old outfielder Sam Petersen has also been on fire to begin the Arizona Fall League. The Nationals' eighth-round pick in 2024 is slashing .270/.400/.486 in 11 games for Scottsdale. He's reached base in 10 of the 11 games he's played, picking up 10 hits, seven walks, and a HBP.

The Nationals' No. 24 prospect (MLB.com) played 57 games across the FCL, Single-A Fredericksburg, and High-A Wilmington in 2025, hitting .310/.416/.489 with seven homers, 28 RBI, and 23 stolen bases. Among Nationals minor leaguers with 200 or more plate appearances in 2025, Petersen ranked second in AVG (.310) and OBP (.416), and third in OPS (.905).

6'6" left-hander Jake Bennett has been a workhorse for the Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League. In four appearances, Bennett is leading the league in innings (15.0) and strikeouts (23), including an outing against Peoria on October 14, where he struck out seven in four innings without issuing a walk. The Nationals' 2022 second-round pick is the only pitcher to have an outing with seven or more strikeouts and no walks in the Arizona Fall League so far in 2025.

The Nationals' No. 10 prospect (MLB.com) made 18 starts in 19 appearances across Single-A Fredericksburg, High-A Wilmington, and Double-A Harrisburg in 2025, pitching to a 2.27 ERA in 75.1 innings. Among Nationals minor leaguers with 70 or more innings pitched in 2025, Bennett ranked first in ERA (2.27), FIP (2.96), and WHIP (1.075).

You can watch King, Petersen, Bennett, and the Scorpions in action on MLB.com for free through November 12.







