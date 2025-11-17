Ernie Clement Returns Home for Red Wings Small Business Saturday Event on November 29

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce a Small Business Saturday celebration taking place in the Red Wings Team Store on Saturday, November 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Fans are invited to shop local, enjoy exclusive discounts, meet Rochester's very own World Series hero ERNIE CLEMENT, and support a pair of great community causes.

Throughout the weekend, fans will receive 25% OFF all purchases Friday through Monday, both in-store and online (discount not valid on clearance items or Holiday Packs).

Guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy in-store to benefit the Pirate Toy Fund and Volunteers of America will receive an additional $5 OFF their purchase as part of the Red Wings' continued commitment to supporting families in need this holiday season.

The event will also include exclusive perks for Red Wings Rewards members, who will earn double points on all purchases and receive 100 bonus points just for attending the in-store event.

Fans can also meet a few familiar faces throughout the day:

Spikes appearance: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

ERNIE CLEMENT, Brighton alumni (2014), and Toronto Blue Jays infielder who recently set the single-postseason record for hits (30) and played in the 2025 World Series, will sign autographs from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Media availability with Clement will follow immediately after his signing session.

Mittsy appearance: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

"Small Business Saturday is always a fun way to kick off the holiday season," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "We're proud to celebrate Rochester's very own Ernie Clement after an incredible postseason run, while also giving fans a head start on their holiday shopping. And of course, we love allowing everyone to give back to our community at the same time by accepting toy donations that will benefit the Pirate Toy Fund and the Volunteers of America. This is what Rochester is all about!"

The Red Wings Team Store will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Small Business Saturday. Fans unable to attend in person can still take advantage of the 25% off sale online at ShopRedWings.com.







