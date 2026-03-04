Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game Coming to ESL Ballpark on June 7

Published on March 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that the GREG ROUSSEAU CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME will take place at ESL Ballpark on June 7, bringing Buffalo football stars and fans together for a day of fun, competition, and community impact. All proceeds from the event will benefit THE ROUSSEAU FAMILY FOUNDATION.

Founded to inspire and empower children from low-income communities, The Rousseau Family Foundation provides resources, mentorship, and meaningful support to help young people overcome barriers and achieve their educational and career goals. Through financial assistance, educational programming, and career readiness initiatives, the foundation works to uplift underprivileged families and create opportunities for long-term success, building brighter futures one child and one family at a time.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday, March 6th, at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can choose from the following ticket options:

100-Level Tickets - $40

200-Level Tickets - $35

Limited VIP Tickets - $200

Includes a seat in the first two rows of the 100-level

Includes a Buffalo Bills mini helmet signed by a current Bills player

Suites and Party Suites are also available for groups looking to elevate their experience. Fans interested in suite options are encouraged to call 585-454-1001 for more information.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for a pre-game tailgate party at the ESL Ballpark Walk of Fame, allowing fans to kick off the day with food, music, and a high-energy atmosphere before the action begins on the field.

At 12:00 p.m., the excitement continues with a Home Run Derby featuring five Buffalo Bills players, showcasing power and personality in a unique crossover event.

The afternoon culminates at 1:00 p.m. with the first pitch of the charity softball game, featuring a competitive matchup of Bills Defense vs. Bills Offense.

"For me, this is about opportunity. We started the foundation to create real access for kids who may not always have it," stated Buffalo Bills Defensive End Greg Rousseau. "Bringing everyone together in Rochester for that purpose means a lot. It's going to be competitive, and it's going to be fun, but the bigger goal is making a lasting impact."

"We're really excited to host Greg and the Bills for what's going to be a great day at the ballpark," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "It's not every day you get to see some of the best football players in the world trade in their helmets for softball bats, especially for a cause that means so much to Greg and his family. It's going to be fun, it's going to be loud, and it's all for something bigger than the game."

Additional event details and participating players to be announced at a later date.

For tickets and more information, visit RedWingsBaseball.com or call 585-454-1001.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.