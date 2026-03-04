WooSox to Hold 6th Annual Free Polar Park Open House Saturday, March 14, Noon to 3 p.m.

Published on March 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present their 6th annual Polar Park Open House Saturday, March 14, from noon to 3 p.m. Digital tickets for the free event are available now at woosox.com. Each ticket includes $5 of loaded value that can be redeemed for food & beverages. Fans also receive a free Table Talk Pie, because 3/14 (March 14) is "Pi Day!"

Fans who prefer printed tickets can pick them up at the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison St. on the day of the event.

All four gates, as well as the WooSox Team Store, open at noon.

Members of the WooSox Rewards fan loyalty program, presented by Verizon, receive an additional $5 of loaded value when checking in at the WooSox Rewards table on the concourse. Fans can join the free rewards program at woosoxrewards.com or at the table during the event.

At 1:05 p.m., the WooSox' videoboard will show NESN's telecast of the "Futures at Fenway South" exhibition game, featuring Boston Red Sox top prospects. Fans can also take swings in the WooCages, where WooSox hitters and opposing teams take their indoor batting practice, and enjoy ballpark games on the concourse. The Central MASScots--Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth--will meet fans, sign autographs, and take photos.

At the event, the WooSox Foundation will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day (which is March 21) by presenting their 2nd annual "Art in the Park" fundraiser in the DCU Club from noon to 3 p.m. The art show features the extraordinary artwork and photography-baseball and otherwise--of three popular local artists with Down syndrome: WooSox Photography Team Member Tucker Collins, Framingham painter Jordan Caira, and photographer Chris May.

Sales benefit nonprofits that raise awareness for Down syndrome and provide opportunities for those with the genetic condition.

To celebrate Pi Day, fans receive a free Table Talk Pie on the newly renovated Hanover Deck, whose brand-new canopy officially debuts Opening Day.

Many concession stands will be open for food & beverage purchases, including A Taste of Worcester, presented by Masis Staffing Solutions, featuring the Broadway Restaurant, who will also operate Opening Weekend, March 27-29. Other popular concession stands that will operate during the Open House include Behind the Plate, Creative Cakes, George's Coney Island, Infield Fry, the Ice Cream Parlor at Sherwood's Diner, Wonder Bar Pizza, and the WooSox Market.

Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. Fans can also park in the Worcester Common Garage, the Union Station Garage, or the garage across from Polar Park.

WooSox players begin arriving in Worcester on Wednesday, March 25, and participate in Media Day on Thursday, March 26.

Opening Day of the WooSox' "5th Anniversary Season" is Friday, March 27, against the Syracuse Mets at 4:05 p.m. Baseball legend Roger Clemens is scheduled to throw the Ceremonial First Pitch to fellow Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime batterymate Rich Gedman. The two celebrate this year the 40th Anniversary of Clemens' first 20-strikeout game and the 1986 American League Championship.

Fans can meet "Rocket" at a "Shake & Take" (shake hands and take photos) in the Sherwood's Diner during the game. (He is precluded from signing autographs.) "Music of the Red Sox" UniBank Fireworks follow the game.

Tickets for Opening Day, presented by CITGO, start at only $5. Fans can purchase tickets at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.







