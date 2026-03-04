Bisons Well Represented in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Published on March 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - You won't have a hard time finding a Buffalo Bisons connection when you turn on this year's World Baseball Classic, with 16 of the 20 nations represented by a current or former member of the Herd.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headlines the list, representing the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. The game's top prospect in 2018 and 2019 will look continue to build off of his individual and team success during the Toronto Blue Jays 2025 World Series run. Guerrero appeared in 39 games across two seasons with Buffalo, belting nine home runs for the team.

Rochester native, and 2023 Bisons infielder Ernie Clement is one of two representing the United States of America. Clement batted an eye-popping .348 in 72 games that season for Buffalo, adding 11 HRs and 58 RBIs to help lead the team offensively. He also only struck out 16 times in 287 plate appearances that season for the team, helping to contribute to his slash line of .401/.544/.945.

Former Bisons starter Matthew Boyd will pitch for Team USA as well. The left-hander came up through the Blue Jays organization and was 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA in six starts in the 2015 season before being traded to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for David Price. Fan favorite Sean Casey is Team USA's hitting coach also.

Panama has the most players represented in this year's tournament, with four representing the nation. They are also joined for former Bisons catcher Einar Diaz who serves as the team's hitting coach. Two-time Bisons infielder Leo Jimenez is one of the four players, along with fellow infielder Ruben Tejada, catcher Christian Bethancourt, and right-hander Paolo Espino.

Adam Macko is one of three current or former Bisons that will wear the maple leaf in the World Baseball Classic. The 25-year-old won three games for Buffalo last season across 18 total appearances. Three of his last five relief appearances were scoreless to end 2025, and should feature prominently in the Bisons pitching staff this season.

Fellow pitcher Phillippe Aumont pitched in five games for Buffalo during the 2015 campaign and is playing for Canada this year. They are joined by infielder Otto Lopez, who first played for Buffalo during the 2021 season. Former Herd catcher Kellin Deglan is a bullpen catcher for Canada.

Mexico has a pair former Bisons on the roster, including catcher Alejandro Kirk. The Blue Jays backstop most recently was with the Herd on a Major League injury rehab assignment last season. Rowdy Tellez's Bisons tenure spanned across four seasons from 2017 to 2021, where he racked up 30 HRs and 138 RBIs with Buffalo. Jacob Cruz is the team's hitting coach, while former Bisons pitcher Elmer Dessens is Mexico's pitching coach.

Spencer Horwitz was named the Bisons 2023 Stan Barron Most Valuable Player. He is representing Isreal for the second time in the World Baseball Classic. The current Pittsburgh Pirates infielder is joined by 2025 Bisons outfielder RJ Schreck with Isreal.

Luis Quinones became the first pitcher in the modern era to win 11 straight decisions when he racked up 11 wins in the 2024 season for the Bisons. Quinones will pitch for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He is joined by Alex Cintron, who is the team's bench coach and Sandy Alomar Jr., Puerto Rico's first base coach.

Hyun Jin Ryu rehabbed with the Bisons in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons and is representing Korea in this year's tournament. Yusei Kikuchi also rehabbed with the Herd in 2022 and is pitching for Japan. Ex-Bisons reliever Eric Pardinho is representing Brazil in the tournament, while Graham Spraker is pitching for Great Britain.

Before becoming the National League stolen base leader in 2022 with 41, Berti over parts of four seasons with the Herd. He is representing Italy in this year's World Baseball Classic. Alberto Mineo appeared in four games for the Bisons in 2018 and is also a member of Team Italy.

Former Bisons slugger Victor Martinez is assistant manager for Venezuela, while Andres Gimenez will play for the country. Ex-Herd infielder Gio Urshela is representing Columbia, while 2024 Bisons starter Yariel Rodriguez will pitch for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic.







International League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.