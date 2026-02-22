Bisons Family Deeply Saddened by the Passing of Longtime President/Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Jon Dandes

The Buffalo Bisons family is heartbroken by the passing of longtime President of Rich Baseball Operations and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Jonathan A. Dandes.

A member of the Bisons family for more than four decades, Dandes was an integral part of the development and success of the Buffalo Bisons in their downtown home of Sahlen Field. He served as Vice President/General Manager of Stadium Services, Inc. from 1988-1995, and was instrumental in the design, construction, and continued success of the downtown ballpark. Dandes was later appointed Executive VP of the Rich Entertainment Group in 1996 and served as President of Rich Baseball Operations from 2001-2018, overseeing not only the Bisons but also Rich's Double-A and Single-A baseball franchises. In 2023, he was inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame.

While he grew up in Queens, NY, Dandes became a true Buffalonian, exemplified by his seemingly countless WNY community endeavors and his passion and advocacy for the betterment our region. Dandes was Chair of the Ralph C. Wilson Explore & More Children's Museum, and served as a Chair of the Shea's Performing Arts Center, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the Buffalo Zoological Society, the Erie County Medical Center and Visit Buffalo Niagara during his distinguished career.

The Bisons organization extends our deepest condolences to Jon's family, friends and the many, many lives throughout the WNY community and in the baseball world he touched.

Statement from Bisons owners Bob & Mindy Rich

"Jon was one of a kind and a force to be reckoned with. The boy from Queens chose Buffalo as his home and his tenacious leadership and tireless civic engagement have forever shaped this city. Jon stood at the ready for any new project thrown his way. Across industries, playing fields, and hobbies he'd gamely accept a challenge and immerse himself in the unfamiliar tasks at hand. He'd then emerge with fresh insights, a wider circle of friends and a new set of skills.

Jon's compassion and advocacy on behalf of others in the community was fully embodied. He used his distinct voice to amplify the voices of others. The impressive span of his public persona was only dwarfed by his gentle work behind the scenes, especially as a mentor. Whether in a boardroom or community hall, he quietly counseled and encouraged thousands in Buffalo and beyond to uncover their passions and pursue them with vigor. Of course, at the heart of it all was his love of family. His adoration of his children, grandchildren, and especially his wife Marcy, was simply a sight to behold. We've lost a dear friend today."

Statement from President of Rich Baseball Operations, Mike Buczkowski

"It's difficult to put into words the indelible mark that Jon has left on Bisons Baseball. From the first day that Sahlen Field was envisioned to the opening of our amazing ballpark and the many seasons that followed, Jon played an integral role in shaping every aspect of the Bisons organization, baseball in downtown Buffalo and the family-fun experience we deliver to our fans. His leadership, passion, dedication and friendship will be missed but never be forgotten by the Bisons family and the WNY community. He was a friend whose support and kindness made an impact on so many people. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, and hope they find strength in the immense love and gratitude so many of us feel for Jon."

Service Information

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 24 at 1 p.m. at Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville and the family will sit Shiva on Tuesday, February 24 and Wednesday, February 25 from 5-9 p.m. at The Powerhouse on 140 Lee St. in Buffalo.







