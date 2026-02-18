Bisons 4th Annual 'Spring Training Carnival' Set for Sunday, March 1 at the Powerhouse

Published on February 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The promotional schedule is out and the countdown to Opening Day at Sahlen Field is on, and the Bisons today announced the return of their popular Spring Training Carnival, Sunday, March 1 (10am-2pm) at The Powerhouse on 140 Lee St. in Buffalo. With FREE ADMISSION for all, the fun-filled event will include fun kids games, bounce houses and activities, great treats and special offers to get fans ready for the return of Bisons Baseball to Buffalo this year.

Doors to The Powerhouse for the Bisons Spring Training Carnival will open at 10 a.m. and there is free admission for all in attendance. For fans to get a taste of spring, Sahlen's Hot Dogs, Coca-Cola Soft Drinks & Cotton Candy will be on sale for just $2 each, with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Fans will also be able to purchase Opening Day (March 27) and Opening Weekend Tickets (March 28 & 29) for only a $5.00 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

There will be multiple Bounce Houses -including a Millennium Falcon, Games, Activities, a Balloon Station, Coloring Stations, a Friendship Bracelet Station and more for kids to enjoy as they roam The Powerhouse with the biggest kid of them all, Buster T. Bison. Great Clips will also be on hand for special logo hair paintings for kids!

One fan in attendance will also win the opportunity to throw out a Ceremonial First Pitch before a Bisons game this season!

There will also be a Clubhouse Sale of Game-Used Jersey & Apparel Sale as well as a special Gift Shop Sale for fans that will include a Cap Sale and a Clearance Section with up to 60% OFF in savings!

One of the great pre-season traditions, the Spring Training Carnival has something for fans of all ages, including:

***FREE ADMISSION***

Kids Games, HR Derby, Bounce Houses, Games & Activities

$2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, Coca-Cola Soft Drinks, Cotton Candy

$5 Opening Day/Opening Weekend Tickets

Mascot Meet n' Greets with Buster, Chip & more!

Friendship Bracelet, Coloring & Balloon Stations

Clubhouse Game-Used Jersey and Apparel Sale

Special Bisons Gift Shop Sale (up to 60% OFF)

Speed of Pitch from 3&2 Baseball

Great Clips Logo Hair Paintings

Buster's Kids Club Membership Sale

Total Sports Entertainment Memorabilia Item Sale

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit bisons.com.







International League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.