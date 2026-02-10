Bisons Announce Themes for this Year's Honda Fridaynightbash Series, All 'Bash Tickets Just $15

Published on February 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's no better place to be on a Spring or Summer Friday night in Western New York than at the ballpark, and the Bisons today announced another fun-filled lineup of theme nights for the return of the Honda fridaynightbash!? Series to Sahlen Field in 2026.

New 'Bash Themes like the Ballpark Meat Raffle on September 4th, Trading Card Night on April 24 and Pajama Night on July 24 will be introduced to go along with fan-favorites like Friendship Bracelet Night with DJ Swiftie performance (June 12), Celery-brate the Summer (June 19) and Christmas in July (July 10) to complete the perfect lineup for Bisons fans to get their weekends started at the ballpark this season.

Of course, postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (with $4 craft beer and food specials) will also return to all Honda fridaynightbash!? games in 2026!

LIMITED TIME TICKET OFFER: To celebrate the unveiling of this year's themes, all single-game Honda fridaynightbash!? Tickets are JUST $15 EACH, now through Sunday, February 15th at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office.... A savings of nearly 30%!

A full 2026 Bisons promotional schedule is to be announced.

2026 Bisons Honda fridaynightbash!? Themes!

More information (including giveaway announcements) for each 'bash is to be announced!

April 24 (6:05 p.m.): Trading Card Night

May 15 (6:05 p.m.): America's 250th Celebration, presented by KeyBank

June 12 (6:35 p.m.): Friendship Bracelet Night with DJ Swiftie performance, presented by CSEA

June 19 (6:35 p.m.): 'Celery-brate' the Summer, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

July 10 (6:35 p.m.): Christmas in July, presented by Frost Artisan Bakery

July 24 (6:35 p.m.): Pajama Night, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park & postgame Family Campout

Aug. 21 (6:35 p.m.): Theatre Night, with Shea's Performing Arts Center

Sept. 4 (6:05 p.m.): Meat Raffle Night, presented by Latina Boulevard Foods

Sept. 18 (6:05 p.m.): Fan Appreciation Night

For more information and to purchase Honda fridaynightbash!? tickets, fans should visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.