Blue Jays Sign Five Players Including Fan Favorite Rafael Lantigua

Published on January 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - This afternoon the Toronto Blue Jays announced the signing of five minor league free agents with invitations to Major League Spring Training. The group includes a former Bisons utilityman Rafael Lantigua, as well as 2025 Bison Eloy Jimenez. Infielder Carlos Mendoza, along with pitchers Michael Plassmeyer and Jorge Alcala were also signed by the team.

Lantigua was originally signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2016 and made his Herd debut in 2022. Last year, the 27-year-old spent most of the season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs before receiving a promotion to the Philadelphia Phillies late in the 2025 season.

His best season in a Bisons' uniform came in 2023 when the fan favorite batted .305, with 12 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 98 walks, placing him among the International League leaders in those categories. His 20 doubles also led the league, while his .425 on-base percentage was fourth best in the IL.

Lantigua was named Buffalo's Most Inspirational Player by his teammates in 2023, in addition to being named the team's Community Service Award winner.

Jimenez joined the Bisons in September and appeared in six games for Buffalo before the end of the 2025 campaign. He began the year in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, appearing in 40 games for the Durham Bulls.

The veteran has played in 534 Major League games beginning in 2019 with the Chicago White Sox. He was named a Silver Slugger following the 2020 season where he batted .296 with 14 HRs and 41 RBIs in 55 games.

Plassmeyer spent last season in the Texas Rangers organization, pitching for the Round Rock Express in the Pacific Coast League. He spent parts of the three previous seasons in the IL between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Indianapolis Indians. The left-hander made his Major League debut for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 and also pitched for the team in 2023.

Alcala split last season between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, making a total of 56 relief appearances across the two teams. The veteran right-hander has made 200 total Major League relief appearances dating back to 2019 with the Minnesota Twins. He has also spent time in the IL with the Rochester Red Wings in 2019, as well as the St. Paul Saints in 2023 and 2024.

Mendoza appeared in 14 games for the Toledo Mud Hens last season, his second straight year playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The 26-year-old was originally signed by the Tigers as an international free agent in 2019 and had previously spent his entire professional career within Detroit's minor league organization.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.