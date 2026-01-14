Jumbo Shrimp Invite Non-Profit Organizations to Fundraise at VyStar Ballpark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an informational event for non-profit organizations seeking to find fun and creative ways to raise money and awareness during the club's upcoming 2026 season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28 at VyStar Ballpark. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp offer a wide variety of fundraising opportunities to help various entities such as youth sports teams, food banks, booster clubs, private schools, churches and military and civic groups to earn both money for their fundraising goals and gain added exposure for their cause at VyStar Ballpark. Programs include the operation of the ballpark's concession stands and other portable ballpark food areas, as well as fundraising tickets, the prize wheel and VyStar Charity Begins at Home Program.

To RSVP to the non-profit informational event, please email community relations coordinator Sydney Ryan at sydney@jaxshrimp.com.

"Our non-profit informational meeting is a terrific opportunity to meet face-to-face and answer any questions about fundraising at VyStar Ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp president & general manager Matt Goudreau. "It has been incredibly rewarding over the years to help a wide variety of non-profit organizations through our various programs, and we look forward to continuing to expand our efforts for the 2026 season."







