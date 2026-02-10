Red Wings Stadium to be Renamed to ESL Ballpark

Published on February 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Rochester Red Wings announced today that their downtown ballpark will officially be renamed ESL Ballpark, marking a new chapter in the organization's continued commitment to the Rochester community. The renaming of the ballpark will be effective upon approval by the Monroe County Legislature.

ESL, a Rochester-based financial institution, has proudly served the community since 1920, serving individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes with personal banking, business banking, and wealth management solutions. Founded to serve the people of Rochester, ESL maintains a long-standing focus on community investment and local impact to ensure all residents have the necessary resources to live, work, play, and thrive in the region.

"ESL Ballpark represents everything we value about baseball in Rochester-community, tradition, and long-term commitment," said NAOMI SILVER, President, CEO, and COO of Rochester Community Baseball Inc. "ESL has been a trusted partner of the Red Wings for many years, and having an institution founded by George Eastman take on the naming rights of our home is both meaningful and humbling. This is not just a name on a building; it's a reflection of shared values and a deep belief in the people of this community.

"The Rochester Red Wings are incredibly grateful to Faheem Masood, a friend and leader whose commitment to Rochester is unmistakable," Silver added. "ESL's continued investment in the region and the people who call it home sends a powerful signal about who they are and what they stand for, and we are proud to welcome fans to ESL Ballpark for generations to come."

"We're thrilled to invest in a space that serves as a coming together place for generations, " said FAHEEM MASOOD, President & CEO, ESL Federal Credit Union. "For more than 30 years, ESL has supported the Rochester Red Wings because we have seen how sports bring people together across backgrounds, ages, and experiences. This naming of the ESL Ballpark is a meaningful extension of that support and ensures the next generation will experience the same sense of connection found here."

"The renaming of our downtown stadium to ESL Ballpark is a milestone made possible by the unwavering commitment of ESL Federal Credit Union, the Rochester Red Wings, and Monroe County. This change not only brings together two of the cornerstone institutions of our community, it highlights the immense power of public-private partnerships in driving the revitalization and long-term strength of the Rochester area," said Monroe County Executive ADAM BELLO. "By joining forces, ESL and the Red Wings are ensuring that this venue remains a vibrant hub that benefits the entire community, well beyond the diamond. I'm grateful for the leadership of Naomi Silver and Faheem Masood for making this partnership possible. We look forward to this new chapter of investment in our region's bright future."

The Rochester Red Wings, ESL, and Monroe County formally announced the partnership during a press conference held this morning at 10:00 a.m. at the ballpark. The event included remarks from organizational and community leaders highlighting the significance of the agreement.







International League Stories from February 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.