Red Wings Announce 50-Degree Guarantee for Opening Day

Published on February 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

*ROCHESTER, NY - Despite an inaccurate prediction in 2025, DAN MASON, also known as the "Duke of Doppler" and the General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings, has once again made his 50-degree guarantee for Opening Day. The Red Wings are set to kick off their 2026 home campaign on March 31 at 4:05 p.m., facing off against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY). Mason holds a 2-7 record in his 50-degree guarantees, having successfully predicted the weather in 2017 and, most recently, in 2022.

"Some people may scoff at my two and seven record in predicting the Opening Day temperatures, but the way I see it, meteorology is a lot like baseball. I mean, two out of nine means I'm hitting .222 in predicting the temperature, but if I hit it out of the park this year, I'll be batting .300. That would be almost good enough to get me into Cooperstown, or at least my T-Ball Hall of Fame! I know I don't have the credentials to make the Baseball Hall of Fame, but at this pace, and with a couple more winning predictions, I feel good about my chances for the Meteorologist Hall of Fame. I've been doing this for 10 years now, and I'm more confident than ever that it will be at least 50 degrees for the Wings' home opener on March 31," said Mason.

Should the temperature fail to reach 50 degrees (don't worry, it will be), as indicated on the ballpark thermometer in the right field bullpen during the March 31 game, fans may redeem their ticket for any other home game in April or May during the 2026 season.

The average temperature in Rochester on March 31 is approximately 40.3 degrees. Most notably, in 1998, Rochester experienced a record-high temperature of 83 degrees.

The Rochester Red Wings will play a six-game homestand versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which will conclude on Sunday, April 5. This year's preliminary promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.







