Naomi Silver Honored with 2026 Athena International Award

Published on February 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce that President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer NAOMI SILVER was honored with the 2026 ATHENA INTERNATIONAL AWARD, presented by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce at a ceremony held Thursday, February 5.

The ATHENA International Award is presented annually to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service, and the professional advancement of women. This year's honor marked the 40th anniversary of the ATHENA International Awards in Greater Rochester, celebrating decades of leadership, mentorship, and impact across the region.

Silver has served as President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings since 2010, following many years of leadership in board-level roles with the organization that began in the late 1980s. As the first female Chief Executive Officer of a Minor League Baseball franchise, Silver is widely recognized as a pioneer in the sports industry. Under her leadership, the Red Wings have achieved historic success on and off the field, while continuing to strengthen their reputation as one of Minor League Baseball's most respected and community-focused organizations. Additionally, Silver has served on Major League Baseball's Governance Committee and currently serves on MLB's Social Responsibility Committee.

Silver's leadership and dedication have earned her widespread recognition at both the national and local levels. In 2024, the AmeriCorps and office of the President of the United States awarded her The President's Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor given to those for their lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service. The Rochester-native has been honored as Baseball America's Minor League Executive of the Year and received the Rawlings Woman of the Year Award. Locally, Silver's impact has been celebrated through numerous prestigious honors, including the Rochester Business Journal Icon Award, the Young Women's College Prep Leadership Award, Nazareth College's Woerner Kollmorgen Award, the Public Relations Society of America's CEO of the Year, and St. John Fisher University's Sports Manager of the Year.

Beyond baseball, Silver is regarded as a trusted civic and nonprofit leader throughout the Greater Rochester area. She currently serves on numerous boards, including URMC Strong Hospital, the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Foundation, among others, dedicating her time and expertise to advancing the region she has long called home.

"I'm incredibly grateful and deeply honored to receive the ATHENA International Award," Silver said. "This recognition belongs to the many people and organizations who make Rochester such a special place to lead and to serve. I've been fortunate to work in an industry I love, alongside colleagues who believe in lifting others, strengthening our community, and creating opportunities for the next generation. I'm especially proud to stand with the women leaders, nonprofits, and businesses who give so much of themselves every day to make our community better."

The Rochester Red Wings congratulate Silver on this well-deserved recognition and thank the Greater Rochester Chamber for continuing to spotlight and celebrate leaders who shape the future of our community.







International League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.