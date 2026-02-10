ACC Baseball Championship All-Session Tickets Available February 12

CHARLOTTE, NC - The ACC Baseball Championship is returning to Charlotte in 2026. From May 19th - May 24th, 16 member institutions of the Atlantic Coast Conference will gather at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, and compete for the conference tournament championship.

Throughout the week, the 15 scheduled ACC Tournament games are broken up in 11 sessions. On Thursday, February 12th at 10:00 am, All-Session Passes go on sale to the public. A February 10th early purchase option is available for Charlotte Knights Season Ticket Holders as well as previous ACC Championship and select Charlotte Sports Foundation Events ticket purchasers.

Full-session passes, which give access to all 15 games of the ACC Baseball Championship, are available with prices as low as $170 dollars for infield field box seats. Existing Charlotte Knights season ticket holders will receive a discounted rate for the ACC Baseball Championship and will also have opportunities to purchase their same seat as Knights games.

All-Session Passes

Home Plate Club & Luxury Lounge - $225

Premium Field Box - $180

Infield Field Box - $170

Purchasing an all-session pass offers the best value for the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship. To purchase your all-session passes for the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship, visit theACC.com/tickets or CharlotteKnights.com.

The ACC is also thrilled to offer premium hospitality options throughout the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship. Additionally, groups of 10 or more can take advantage of exclusive group pricing and on-field experiences. Click here for more information regarding premium hospitality at Truist Field or additional information on group pricing.

"We are honored to again partner with the ACC and host the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field," said Charlotte Knights Executive VP/COO Dan Rajkowski. "The economic impact this event brings to the City of Charlotte is significant. We are excited to provide a top-quality experience for the student-athletes, the fans, and the Atlantic Coast Conference and its member institutions."

Truist Field has been the site of three previous ACC Baseball Championships. Duke has won a pair of ACC Baseball Championships at Truist Field in 2021 and 2024, while North Carolina won the 2022 title.

The ACC Network will carry all games played Tuesday, May 19th, through Saturday, May 23rd. ESPN2 will carry Sunday's Championship Game.







