Truist Field Is the Place to be in 2026

It has been a busy off-season here at Truist Field. The ballpark hosted events such as Food & Films, Pumpkin Palooza, College Hockey, Lights the Knights, and CLT NYE to name a few. All were amazing events as our hometown ballpark showcased its versatility once again this off-season.

Now with Spring Training only a few weeks out and Charlotte Knights single-game tickets going on sale February 3, the transition into the 2026 calendar is officially underway. For those of you who are thinking I've seen this movie before - trust me, you haven't seen THIS version.

Yes, we have a new manager leading the Knights this year. Yes, we will have new players and new opponents in 2026 - don't worry we will still face those hated Durham Bulls and those defending league champion Jumbo Shrimp from Jacksonville. However, there is a more important, more fan-centered difference in this sequel. In short - more fun.

Live music, check. New characters, check. New promotions, check. New alternate identities, check. Doesn't sound quite like the same movie, huh?

Trust me, I hear you - the sequel is never as good as the original. Fair enough. We all have that one season that was a season for the ages. Maybe it was when the Knights won the International League Championship back in 1999, or when the Knights new ballpark in Uptown opened the gates for the first time in 2014.

However, one item that you have to remember is that attending a baseball game gives every person who is there the chance to say "I've never seen that before!" It is a phrase we have all said and it doesn't matter how many games we've been to.

Well in 2026 at Truist Field, be prepared to utter that phrase, a lot. The fun, the experience, the community connection, and the memories are all going to be amplified in 2026. This season, this installment, this sequel of Knights baseball at Truist Field is one we have all been waiting to see.

So, the question becomes, how do I make sure I don't miss out on any of this fun? Especially the games and promotions that specifically cater to what I want to be a part of. The answer is easy - follow the Charlotte Knights on social media and you'll never be left out.







