Live Music Featuring Award-Winning Recording Artist Becky Bass to Headline 5th Annual

WORCESTER, MA - Award-winning recording artist Becky Bass and her quartet will perform live music in Polar Park's DCU Club at the Worcester Red Sox' fifth annual "Valentine's Dinner," Friday, February 13. Live music begins in the DCU Club at 6:30 p.m., and an elegant dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Music and dancing will continue into the evening.

In their first Valentine's event for children, the WooSox will host a "Valentine's Day Breakfast with the Central MASScots," Saturday, February 14. Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth will star in the family-friendly event from 9-11 a.m. in the ballpark's DCU Club.

Tickets for both events are on sale now at polarpark.com.

Known for her "euphoric steel pan playing, soulful voice, and powerful stage presence," Bass is a two-time New England Urban Music Awards winner who has opened for and performed with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Oumou Sangare, Yellowman, Warrior King, Damien Escobar, and Wyclef Jean. Popular music from the '60s through the '80s will be at the core of the performance.

The Valentine's Dinner includes a choice of three entrees: filet mignon with a lemon herb sauce, seared salmon with a lemon beurre blanc sauce, or Bolognese with a hearty homemade vegetable sauce. Entrees come with roasted fingerling potatoes, broccolini, and fresh dinner rolls with whipped herbed butter. Each meal also includes a Strawberry Field salad with vinaigrette dressing and the choice of creme brulee cheesecake or chocolate lava cake.

The cost is $70 per person (plus tax).

For those who seek more privacy and luxury, a limited number of Polar Park suites are available for an additional $100 per couple/party. Suites overlook the ballpark and are uniquely decorated and furnished, and accommodate up to 10 guests.

Parties can pre-order bottles of wine for $40 apiece (plus tax). Options include Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, Imagery Pinot Noir, Benziger Chardonnay, Chloe Pinot Grigio, 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc, and Chloe Prosecco. Additional adult beverages will be available for purchase.

The Valentine's Day MASScot Breakfast includes an elaborate breakfast buffet, Valentine's-themed crafts, and singing, dancing, and photo opportunities with the Central MASScots.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 3-12. Kids under 2 are free.

For both events, attendees can enter the ballpark through the DCU Plaza at Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The garage across from Polar Park is also available.

Last summer, Bass made headlines as the solo vocalist for the New Jersey Symphony's world premiere of "Farah (Joy) for Voice and Orchestra" by Emmy Award-winning composer Daniel Bernard Roumain, sharing the bill with world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell.

Bass is also a featured artist in Bold Groove Media's "SHE: Song. History. Energy. Iconic Women of Music," a powerful and soul-stirring musical revue that celebrates the unforgettable voices, stories, and legacies of groundbreaking women who transformed music--and the world.

For more information about either event, please visit polarpark.com. To learn more about Becky Bass, visit boldgroovemedia.com/beckybass.







