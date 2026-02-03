Tides Coaching Staff Announced for 2026 Season

The Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles today announced Norfolk's field staff for the 2026 season. Tim Federowicz returns as manager, along with Fundamentals Coach Felipe Rojas and Development Coach Billy Facteau. Hampton Roads native and Old Dominion alumnus Jeff Ware joins as Pitching Coach, while Rick Strickland is added as Hitting Coach. Along with the coaching staff are Head Athletic Trainer Alan Rail and Assistant Athletic Trainer Tori Atencio lead the training staff. Scott Smith joins the Tides staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach. Dan Wallin was hired as Norfolk's Clubhouse Manager.

TIM FEDEROWICZ (pronounced fed-er-ROH-vitch) is entering his second season as Norfolk's Manager and his fifth season overall coaching. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Apex, North Carolina. He played in 13 seasons professionally from 2008 to 2021 primarily as a catcher. After his retirement, he started his managerial career in 2022 with Triple-A Tacoma in Seattle's organization. After one season, Federowicz served as Detroit's catching coach for the 2023 season, and then transferred his role to manager of Triple-A Toledo of Detroit's organization for the 2024 season. In his three seasons as a Triple-A manager, he's 204-242 (.457).

JEFF WARE is entering his first season as Norfolk's Pitching Coach and his first in the Orioles organization. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia and attended First Colonial High School. He played at Old Dominion University before getting drafted in the 1st round, 35th overall in the 1991 MLB Draft by Toronto. He played from 1992 - 97 in professional affiliated baseball, including appearances with the Blue Jays in 1995 - 96. Ware has coached in 17 seasons of professional affiliated baseball dating back to 2007. He was most recently the Bullpen Coach for Toronto from 2023 through 2024.

RICK STRICKLAND is entering his first season as Norfolk's Hitting Coach. This will mark his fifth season as a coach in affiliated professional baseball. Prior to joining the Tides in 2025, Strickland coached for four seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization. He was the hitting coach for Double-A Tennessee in 2022 - 23 and Triple-A Iowa in 2024 - 25. Strickland was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 34th round of the 1989 MLB Draft from Austin Peay State University. He played four seasons in the Yankees organization, reaching Double-A in 1992 for his highest level of play.

FELIPE ROJAS ALOU, JR. is entering his second season with Norfolk and his fifth overall coaching in the Orioles organization. Rojas served as Delmarva's manager for two seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was promoted to serve as Aberdeen's manager in 2024. Overall, this is his 19th season in the Orioles organization, working in the Orioles complex in the Dominican Republic prior to managing. Rojas played three seasons of minor league baseball, and is the son of former MLB player and manager Felipe Alou, Sr.

BILLY FACTEAU is entering his second season with Norfolk and his sixth overall in the Orioles organization. He played baseball at Lynn University from 2018 - 2021 where he was teammates with current Orioles prospect Shayne Fontana and former Tide Patrick Dorrian. After graduation, he joined the Orioles organization as a tech coordinator in 2021. Facteau has since served as a development coach, initially promoted to the position in 2022 to Bowie. He worked with Aberdeen during the 2023 season and rejoined Bowie in 2024 prior to his promotion to Norfolk this season.

ALAN RAIL is entering his fourth season as the Athletic Trainer for the Tides after serving the same role in 2019 for the Miami Marlins organization at Double-A Jacksonville. Before the Jumbo Shrimp, he worked in the Minnesota Twins organization for 15 years. Rail received his bachelor's degree in athletic training from Weber State University and his master's degree at Montana State University - Bozeman.

TORI ATENCIO is entering her first season as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for Norfolk. It's her fourth season in the Orioles organization, working as an Athletic Trainer for High-A Aberdeen since 2023. Atencio was also an Athletic Trainer for the Arizona Fall League in 2025. Atencio earned her BS in Athletic Training at New Mexico State, then her Master's at Montana State. While studying at Montana State, she was a graduate assistant trainer for women's soccer and baseball. Her first job in professional baseball came in 2022 with the Billings Mustangs of the Independent Pioneer League.

SCOTT SMITH is entering his first season as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for Norfolk, and it is his first overall in the Orioles organization. He began his career working as a Minor League Strength and Conditioning Intern for Washington (2009), Tampa Bay (2010) and San Diego (2011). After graduate school, Smith joined Double-A Jacksonville for the 2014-15 seasons in Miami's system. Smith went on to Philadelphia to work in Short-Season and Single-A from 2016-17. From 2018 - 2024, he worked for the Athletics in their minor league system.

