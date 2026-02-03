IronPigs, Coca-Cola Concluding Landmark Naming Rights Agreement

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages held a joint press conference today to announce that the team will be concluding their naming rights partnership for Coca-Cola Park in September 2027, as the current agreement with ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages is set to come to its planned completion.

For 20 years, ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages will have served as the stadium's naming rights partner, leaving a lasting and meaningful impact on both the IronPigs organization, its fans and the greater Lehigh Valley community. By the conclusion of the successful agreement, the IronPigs will have drawn over 11 million fans to Coca-Cola Park for IronPigs games plus hundreds of thousands more for other ballpark events, becoming the region's largest and most recognizable gathering place and year-round entertainment venue. No other Minor League ballpark in history will have hosted as many fans in its first 20 years. Since inception, the IronPigs have averaged over 8,500 fans per game - more than the ballpark's fixed seating capacity.

"ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages has truly cherished the relationship we've built with the IronPigs and the Lehigh Valley community over the past two decades," said Roger Maher, Vice President of Sales, ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. "Together, we've created meaningful traditions, strengthened community connections, and supported countless charitable initiatives. While the stadium name may change, our commitment to this community and to the IronPigs organization remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to continuing to build on this foundation."

In addition to Naming Rights, Coca-Cola annually supports IronPigs Charities, the team's 501c3 nonprofit foundation, and has participated in numerous community and philanthropic efforts over the years. These efforts include support of signature events such as the Phillies Winter Caravan, IronPigs Charities Golf Outings, Suites & Treats Halloween Event, and the Meet the Team fundraising events. Since Coca-Cola Park's inaugural season, the IronPigs and IronPigs Charities have together provided more than $3 million dollars in cash grants to regional nonprofit partners in addition to hundreds of thousands of in-kind donations.

While the stadium's naming rights will transition following the conclusion of the agreement, fans will still be able to enjoy Coca-Cola products at IronPigs games. ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages will remain a Founding Partner of the organization and an active partner of the IronPigs, continuing its involvement in ballpark initiatives and IronPigs charitable events.

Since the inaugural season in 2008, the IronPigs have been one of Minor League Baseball's premier franchises, consistently ranking atop the industry in attendance, marketing, and fan engagement. Known for its fervent fan base, innovative promotions, and deep community involvement, the IronPigs have passionately stayed true to their commitment to bringing family-friendly, affordable fun to the Lehigh Valley for two decades. IronPigs employees actively carry out the team's service mission by delivering positive and memorable experiences to guests. The IronPigs are the only Minor League team to broadcast all home games live and consistently rank in the top of Minor League Baseball with its social media efforts, charitable giving and promotions.

Throughout the years, Coca-Cola Park has hosted numerous community events beyond 'Pigs games including (among many) Banana Ball, Cosmic Baseball, Davonte Smith's Celebrity Softball game, concerts and, most recently, Illumination - the ballpark's winter lights festival which runs over 40 nights featuring over 1.5 million lights set to holiday music.

"We've been blessed to have a partner such as Coca-Cola who helped establish our efforts for the first 20 years of our ballpark's legacy," said IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landes. "While I understand today's announcement may carry some nostalgia for many who have a strong emotional connection to the ballpark, it's an opportunity to celebrate Coca-Cola and their contribution to our fans and the entire region over two decades. We will begin a deliberate and thoughtful approach to finding a new naming rights partner who will carry on the legacy Coca-Cola started and shares our commitment to community impact as we plan for our next successful chapter."







