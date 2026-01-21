IronPigs Hosting Job Fairs on February 7th and February 11th

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be hosting job fairs for roles for the 2026 season on Saturday, February 7th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Wednesday, February 11th from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

Interviews will be held in person. The benefits of working with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs include an engaging workplace, a fun environment, the opportunity to work in sports, and a flexible schedule!

Select departments will be interviewing for seasonal positions including: Food & Beverage, Ticketing, Housekeeping, Ushers, Grounds Crew, Game Day Interns, and more. Opportunities to work indoors, outdoors, and part time will be available. These jobs include the opportunity to work up to 75 IronPigs home baseball games as well as other special events taking place at the ballpark between April and September. The IronPigs are also accepting applications from 14-year-old and 15-year-olds for food and beverage positions.

Applicants can apply at any time and are encouraged to provide a resume at the time of the interview. An application can be found online here.

For applicants who are unable to interview during the scheduled Job Fair times, please call 610-841-PIGS (7447) or walk-in to get an application and schedule a Zoom or in person interview during regular IronPigs office hours (Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

