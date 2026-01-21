RailRiders Add Two Ticketing Plans for 2026

Published on January 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to add two new ticketing plans to their options at PNC Field ahead of the upcoming 2026 season. Silver Sluggers is a program tailored for individuals 55 and older, creating incredible value on Tuesdays throughout the season. The new Club Flex Plan targets an upscale experience with undated vouchers for the Geisinger Champions Club seats.

Both plans are available now online at swbrailriders.com.

Silver Sluggers will receive an outfield box ticket and parking pass for all Tuesday home games this season for only $60 per person. Additional perks include a free t-shirt and special offers throughout the season. Individuals must be 55 or older to sign up for the program, and some restrictions do apply.

The Club Flex Plan features 10 undated Geisinger Champions Club level ticket vouchers, valid for any game during the 2026 season except July 4, for $400. Seating is based on availability but allows the individual full access to the climate-controlled Geisinger Champions Club and all its amenities.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season go on sale on February 9. For more information on all ticketing options, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.