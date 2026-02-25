Champion and Record-Setting Eater Joey Chestnut coming to PNC Field

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are thrilled to announce that legendary eating champion Joey Chestnut is slated for a VIP Experience at PNC Field on Friday, August 7. The RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 P.M., as Chestnut, the 17-time hot dog devouring champion and 55-time world record holder, brings his multi-city Diamond Baseball Holdings eating expedition to NEPA for the first time.

The Joey Chestnut VIP Experience is $75 per person and starts with a meet & greet at 5 P.M. During the game, fans who purchase the VIP package will enjoy the game on the Kost Tire & Auto Pavilion with an all-you-can-eat buffet while Chestnut's partaking prowess is put to the test.

Chestnut will set a new PNC Field record by taking the RailRiders Pierogi Challenge with a smorgasbord of our specialty potato-filled pockets.

After the final out, a fully bloated fireworks show will light the sky.

The VIP Experience is limited to the first 200 fans.

The 2026 season begins March 27 on the road at Buffalo, with the home opener against Durham scheduled for April 7 at PNC Field. Single-game and season tickets are all available now. For more information on this VIP event and all ticketing options, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.







