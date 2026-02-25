Joey Chestnut Returns to CHS Field, this Time he Takes on All Eaters in the Belly Blaster on Broadway II, June 6

ST. PAUL, MN - Celtics-Lakers. Ali-Frazier. Federer-Nadal. Some of the great opening acts in sports had an equal or greater second act. Fans clamoring for that heart-stopping sequel from one of the most talked about events at CHS Field last year will get their wish. Joey Chestnut, who along with Notorious B.O.B. took down the incredible six-foot long Land of 10,000 Calories in 2025, will make his return but this time he'll take on Saints fans in the Belly Blaster on Broadway II.

On Saturday, June 6 Chestnut will take on a group of Saints fans in one of the most anticipated events of the season. A decision on the food item(s), along with how the contest will unfold, will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in partaking in this one-of-a-kind challenge on how they can take down the GOAT, Chestnut, can check the Saints social media accounts (stpaulsaints across all platforms) for further information in the near future. The Saints staff will choose the worthy challengers that will attempt to pull off a Buster Douglas-like upset.

In 2025 the 17-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Champion and number one rated competitive eater in the world, Chestnut, accepted the challenge of trying to down the unbranded 6-foot hot dog topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon, jalapeños, barbecue sauce, six feet of French fries and jalapeño poppers. His friend, the Notorious B.O.B., tag teamed with him on this incredible feat. The two finished the delectable item in just more than 28 minutes and 49 seconds. It was a feat that had not been accomplished by fewer than 10 people prior to the duo's incredible gastronomical performance.

CHS Field is one of several ballparks Chestnut will visit as part of a Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) tour. DBH owns the Saints along with 47 other Minor League Baseball teams. After his success last season at CHS Field the ownership group threw down the gauntlet to see if Chestnut could do it more than once. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Chestnut accepted and thus the tour was born.

Fans can watch this one on five challenge through a special ticketing package that will be announced at a later date. The Saints take on the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:37 p.m. with the pre-game festivities kicking off around 6 p.m. For more information contact the Saints office at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.







