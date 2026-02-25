Joey "Jaws" Chestnut Is Taking a Bite Out of AutoZone Park this Summer

Published on February 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - World-renowned competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut is on his way to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 18, 2026, bringing one of the most recognizable personalities in sports and entertainment to downtown Memphis for a special night at the ballpark.

Chestnut, widely regarded as the greatest competitive eater of all time, is best known for his dominance at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, where he has captured a record 17 championships and set multiple world records throughout his career. Nicknamed Jaws, Chestnut has become a global sports entertainment figure thanks to his record-breaking performances, including his iconic 76-hot-dog world record and victories across a wide range of sanctioned eating competitions. His sustained excellence, national television presence and larger-than-life competitive persona have made him one of the most recognizable champions in competitive sports and live event entertainment.

The Redbirds game on July 18 will also feature a postgame fireworks show, adding to the festive atmosphere and reinforcing the club's continued commitment to delivering memorable, fan-focused entertainment experiences throughout the season. The Redbirds consistently prioritize creative theme nights and special appearances that elevate the ballpark experience beyond the game itself, and Chestnut's visit is expected to be a highlight of the 2026 promotional calendar.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joey and his appetite to AutoZone Park," said Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds. "We're excited to see what happens when you combine a packed AutoZone Park, some legendary ballpark foods, and a world champion who never backs down from a challenge."

The Memphis Redbirds are one of nine clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season, further showcasing Minor League Baseball's dedication to innovative entertainment and engaging in-park experiences. His appearance underscores the Redbirds' ongoing efforts to bring nationally recognized talent and unique programming to AutoZone Park.

Additional details surrounding promotions, meet & greet opportunities, and additional event activations for Saturday, July 18, 2026, will be announced at a later date. Fans can purchase tickets in advance for Joey Chestnut's arrival by heading to memphisredbirds.com/joeychestnut.







