General Seating for Banana Ball at AutoZone Park Sold Out: Hospitality and Suites Remain Available

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds announced today that general seating tickets for Banana Ball at AutoZone Park are officially sold out for both scheduled games.

Fans still have limited opportunities to experience Banana Ball in downtown Memphis. A select number of suites and hospitality packages remain available for both Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, offering premium seating, exclusive amenities, and a unique way to enjoy the event inside AutoZone Park.

"These games have generated incredible demand, and we're thrilled with the response from fans," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "While general seating is sold out, we're excited to continue offering suite and hospitality options for fans looking to enjoy Banana Ball in a premium setting."

Banana Ball, known for its fast-paced action, fan-first rules, and nonstop entertainment, has become one of the most in-demand live sports experiences in the country. The upcoming games at AutoZone Park represent a special opportunity for Memphis-area fans.

Details on available suites and hospitality packages for Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, can be found at memphisredbirds.com/bananaball. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as remaining inventory is limited.







