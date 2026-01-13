Jumbo Shrimp Open Registration for Feb 11 National Anthem Auditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare to open their 2026 schedule of 75 home games on March 27, the club is inviting the talent of Northeast Florida to audition to perform the National Anthem before a Jumbo Shrimp home game during the upcoming season. Individuals and groups can now register for the club's National Anthem auditions, to be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11 at VyStar Ballpark.

The auditions will be held rain or shine. Interested individuals and groups may schedule an audition time by completing a registration form and emailing it to promotions coordinator Abby Decker at abby@jaxshrimp.com.

Individuals or groups who performed during the 2025 Jumbo Shrimp season are not required to audition if they are interested in performing again in 2026. Such individuals or groups should still complete and email the registration form, indicating a past performance at a Jumbo Shrimp game.

"We pride our organization on making sure Jumbo Shrimp games at VyStar Ballpark are community events," said Jumbo Shrimp president & general manager Matt Goudreau. "One of the highlights of each Jumbo Shrimp home game is listening to local individuals and groups performing just before first pitch."

Opening Day for the 2026 season is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at VyStar Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp will begin the defense of their 2025 Triple-A National Championship by hosting the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals). Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now for the entirety of the 2026 season by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling (904) 358-2846.







