Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club Membership Available Now
Published on March 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The most exclusive hangout in Crustacean Nation is back in 2026, as membership is open for Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fans 12 years & under for the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club.
For just $55.50 per child, Junior Jumbos receive:
One general admission ticket to every Sunday game home at VyStar Ballpark, plus two bonus games (Opening Day, March 27; Back To School Night; August 1)
Junior Jumbos hat
ID badge
10% discount at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store
One pregame player autograph session (date to be announced)
One pregame parade (date to be announced)
One pregame ice cream social (date to be announced)
Parents can register their child for the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club via this link. For questions, please reach out to Jumbo Shrimp community relations coordinator Sydney Ryan at Sydney@jaxshrimp.com or (904) 358-2846 ext. 106.
Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2026 season are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.
International League Stories from March 13, 2026
- Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club Membership Available Now - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
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