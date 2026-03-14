Belmont-Western Kentucky Postponed to March 18
Published on March 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Tuesday's game between Belmont University and Western Kentucky University has been postponed to Wednesday, March 18 due to expected low temperatures at first pitch. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets purchased for Tuesday's game will automatically reflect the new event date and time for Wednesday. Fans will not need to take any further action.
Check out the Nashville Sounds Statistics
International League Stories from March 13, 2026
- Belmont-Western Kentucky Postponed to March 18 - Nashville Sounds
- Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club Membership Available Now - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Belmont-Western Kentucky Postponed to March 18
- Spring Breakout Rosters Announced
- 31 Former Nashville Sounds Set to Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic
- Sounds, Hiller Announce Field Suites Naming Rights Partnership
- Sounds Unveil Promotional Schedule, 2026 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale