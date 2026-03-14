Belmont-Western Kentucky Postponed to March 18

Published on March 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Tuesday's game between Belmont University and Western Kentucky University has been postponed to Wednesday, March 18 due to expected low temperatures at first pitch. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Tuesday's game will automatically reflect the new event date and time for Wednesday. Fans will not need to take any further action.







International League Stories from March 13, 2026

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