Sounds, Hiller Announce Field Suites Naming Rights Partnership

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds are proud to announce a new partnership with Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. The Middle Tennessee based company will now be the official naming rights partner of the Hiller Field Suites beginning in 2026.

"We are excited to partner with Hiller and see a lot more 'happy faces' around First Horizon Park and throughout Middle Tennessee," says Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Adam English. "The Sounds are proud to share so many core values with Hiller and will continue to provide our fans with an exceptional experience for years to come."

The Hiller Field Suites offer the closest view of the game at First Horizon Park. Located directly behind home plate, this private, luxury hospitality option offers groups of 25-200 a social area behind the seats, a climate-controlled indoor suite with flat-screen TVs, hospitality hosts, and unique catering options. Hiller Field Suite ticket holders are also granted exclusive access to the bar and social area on the Club Level at First Horizon Park.

"Caring for people and strengthening our community is at the core of Hiller's purpose," said Jimmy Hiller, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. "Having grown up in Nashville, I've seen how the Sounds bring families together, and we're proud to partner with an organization that creates lasting memories across Middle Tennessee."







