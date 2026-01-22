First Horizon Park to Host Belmont, Western Kentucky Baseball on March 17

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park are excited to announce a nonconference baseball matchup between the Belmont Bruins and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Tuesday, March 17. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the game will start at just $10 with reserved seating from dugout-to-dugout. Tickets can be purchase online, in person at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office, or by calling (615) 690-4487. The Bruins will be designated as the home team for the game and will be in the third base dugout.

"We are so excited to have this opportunity to play at such a tremendous facility like First Horizon Park," said Bruins head coach Dave Jarvis. "Anytime we can be in that type of environment, against such a quality opponent like WKU, I feel it is both a great experience for our team, and great preparation for any post season environments."

The Bruins finished the 2025 season 26-34 with a loss in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship Tournament against regular-season co-champion Missouri State. The Bruins feature three players with Nashville ties on their 2026 roster. Freshman RHP Shane Duke (Madison Academy), Freshman INF Nate Webb (Pope John Paul II HS), and Graduate Transfer RHP Brooks McDonnough (Brentwood HS / Trevecca Nazarene). This will be the eighth time Belmont has played at First Horizon Park since 2016.

The Hilltoppers posted a 46-14 record in 2025 - one win shy of tying the program record. They captured their first Conference USA Championship in program history and made their fifth NCAA Regional appearance in 16 years. The Hilltoppers also have three players with Tennessee roots. Junior utility player Logan Luckett (Adamsville, TN), Sophomore LHP Dominic Monaco (Brentwood Academy), and Redshirt Freshman LHP Roman Petricca (Mt. Juliet, TN / Vanderbilt).

"WKU baseball is thrilled to be able to play at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds," said Hilltoppers head coach Marc Rardin. "We were fortunate enough to play there two falls back versus the University of Tennessee, and being able to enjoy the beautiful venue again and compete against Belmont will be a great experience for our student-athletes. We feel honored that Belmont made this midweek happen with us as the opponent and is letting us share in the event."

Western Kentucky owns a 14-11 record in the all-time series between the two programs, and this will be the first matchup between the two schools since 2023. It'll be the first of two meetings between the Bruins and Hilltoppers in the 2026 season with the second matchup slated for April 7 at Nick Denes Field, home of the Hilltoppers.







