31 Former Nashville Sounds Set to Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Published on March 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to officially begin tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, with the start of Pool Play. 31 former Nashville Sounds will represent 15 different countries in the sixth edition of the World Baseball Classic.

Games will be played between March 4 to 17 with host sites including Miami, Florida, Houston, Texas, San Juan Puerto Rico, and Tokyo, Japan with the World Baseball Classic Final set to be played at LoanDepot Park, in Miami. Fans can click HERE for the complete schedule, including TV broadcast information.

A complete list of former Sounds competing can be found below:

BRAZIL (1): RHP Thyago Vieira

CANADA (5): INF Tyler Black, INF Matt Davidson, INF Adam Hall, INF Abraham Toro, LHP Rob Zastryzny

COLOMBIA (2): Catcher Jorge Alfaro, RHP Julio Teheran

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (1): RHP Abner Uribe

GREAT BRITIAN (1): INF Nick Ward

ISRAEL (1): RHP Robert Stock

ITALY (2): Frank Menechino (staff), Dave Righetti (staff)

KOREA (1): OF Jahmai Jones

MEXICO (3): INF Rowdy Tellez, INF Luis Urias, Elmer Dessens (staff)

NETHERLANDS (2): INF Juremi Profar, Hainley Statia (staff)

NICARAGUA (4): RHP Carlos Rodriguez, INF Freddy Zamora, Garry Pettis (staff), Randall Simon (staff)

PANAMA (4): RHP Ariel Jurado, RHP Abdiel Mendoza, LHP Andy Otero, Julio Mosquera (staff)

PUERTO RICO (2): Catcher Martin Maldonado, OF Eddie Rosario

UNITED STATES (1): INF Brice Turang

VENEZUELA (1): OF Jackson Chourio

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2026 home opener is Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







