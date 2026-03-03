31 Former Nashville Sounds Set to Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic
Published on March 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to officially begin tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, with the start of Pool Play. 31 former Nashville Sounds will represent 15 different countries in the sixth edition of the World Baseball Classic.
Games will be played between March 4 to 17 with host sites including Miami, Florida, Houston, Texas, San Juan Puerto Rico, and Tokyo, Japan with the World Baseball Classic Final set to be played at LoanDepot Park, in Miami. Fans can click HERE for the complete schedule, including TV broadcast information.
A complete list of former Sounds competing can be found below:
BRAZIL (1): RHP Thyago Vieira
CANADA (5): INF Tyler Black, INF Matt Davidson, INF Adam Hall, INF Abraham Toro, LHP Rob Zastryzny
COLOMBIA (2): Catcher Jorge Alfaro, RHP Julio Teheran
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (1): RHP Abner Uribe
GREAT BRITIAN (1): INF Nick Ward
ISRAEL (1): RHP Robert Stock
ITALY (2): Frank Menechino (staff), Dave Righetti (staff)
KOREA (1): OF Jahmai Jones
MEXICO (3): INF Rowdy Tellez, INF Luis Urias, Elmer Dessens (staff)
NETHERLANDS (2): INF Juremi Profar, Hainley Statia (staff)
NICARAGUA (4): RHP Carlos Rodriguez, INF Freddy Zamora, Garry Pettis (staff), Randall Simon (staff)
PANAMA (4): RHP Ariel Jurado, RHP Abdiel Mendoza, LHP Andy Otero, Julio Mosquera (staff)
PUERTO RICO (2): Catcher Martin Maldonado, OF Eddie Rosario
UNITED STATES (1): INF Brice Turang
VENEZUELA (1): OF Jackson Chourio
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2026 home opener is Tuesday, March 31 against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
International League Stories from March 3, 2026
- 'Kids Eat Free' Giveaway for First Saturday, Sunday Matinees of the Season - Buffalo Bisons
- 31 Former Nashville Sounds Set to Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic - Nashville Sounds
- Gwinnett Stripers Extend Partnership with My Country 99.3 WCON - Gwinnett Stripers
- Louisville Bats Partner with Whiskey Thief Distilling Co. to Introduce Bourbon-Focused Club Experience at Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- Cosmic Baseball Lights up PNC Field this Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- 31 Former Nashville Sounds Set to Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic
- Sounds, Hiller Announce Field Suites Naming Rights Partnership
- Sounds Unveil Promotional Schedule, 2026 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale
- Nashville Sounds Announce 2026 Field Staff
- First Horizon Park to Host Belmont, Western Kentucky Baseball on March 17