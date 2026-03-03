Gwinnett Stripers Extend Partnership with My Country 99.3 WCON

Published on March 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced a three-year extension of their partnership with Habersham Broadcasting Company to stream all home and road games live on MyCountry993.com, the official website of My Country 99.3 WCON.

The agreement continues a relationship between the Stripers and Habersham Broadcasting that began prior to the 2021 season. Stripers games will continue to air on the My Country 99.3 web stream, which can be accessed by visiting MyCountry993.com, GoStripers.com, and MiLB.com Gameday Audio. Fans can also get live audio via the My Country mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and TuneIn Radio app.

Dave Lezotte enters his sixth year calling the play-by-play as the "Voice of the Stripers." The first broadcast of the season is set for Friday, March 27 as the Stripers host Opening Night at Gwinnett Field with a 7:05 p.m. game vs. Memphis.

Beyond hosting the streaming broadcasts, Habersham Broadcasting will serve as a key partner in the Stripers' community outreach efforts. My Country 99.3 WCON will be the presenting sponsor of the Stripers Community Partners Program, a new initiative that provides local non-profit organizations with support in fundraising, volunteering, and awareness at Gwinnett Field.

"For over five years, Habersham Broadcasting has been vital to the Stripers' efforts to reach fans across the country," said Stripers General Manager Joe Harrington. With this new agreement, we are excited to share in another core mission, making a positive impact with non-profit organizations across Gwinnett County and north Georgia."

"For us, this partnership is about making sure fans can stay connected to Stripers baseball wherever they are," said Habersham Broadcasting Company Vice President Clayton Foster. "We're proud to continue serving as the audio home for the team and to expand our role in the community through initiatives that support local organizations. The Stripers have been a great partner, and we're excited to keep building on that momentum over the next three years."







