Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2026 Promotions Schedule

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today their Promotions Schedule for 2026, the team's 17th season at Gwinnett Field. The full calendar of giveaways, fire works shows, theme nights, special appearances, and weekly promotions awaiting fans can be viewed at GoStripers.com/promotions.

Headlining this year's slate of giveaways are three bobbleheads honoring Atlanta Braves superstars that have recently played for Gwinnett: 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin (June 6, presented by Arrow Exterminators), 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale (August 8), and 2023 NL Most Valuable Player Ronald Acuña Jr. (September 5). All three bobbleheads will depict the players in Stripers uniforms: Baldwin from 2024, and Sale and Acuña during their 2025 rehab assignments.

Additional giveaways include a 2026 Magnet Schedule (March 27), 2026 Schedule T-Shirt (March 28), Georgia Peaches Replica Jersey (April 25, presented by Eric Sterling Law Firm), Stripers "Salute to Armed Forces" Replica Jersey (May 16, presented by Coca-Cola), Atlanta Black Crackers Hat (June 20), Stripers Toy Car (July 10), and Chopper the Groundhog Building Blocks (August 22).

The Stripers will suit up in three different alternate identities, playing as the Georgia Peaches (honoring Georgia's nickname as "The Peach State") for three games from April 24-26, the Atlanta Black Crackers (a tribute to the 1919-38 Negro League team) for three games from June 19-21, and the Xolos de Gwinnett (for Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, presented by Pedro Furtivo Tequila) for three games from September 4-6.

Fireworks return to light up the sky for all 13 Friday games, beginning with Opening Night (March 27) and ending with the kickoff to Fan Appreciation Weekend (September 18).

Notable theme games include Golf Night (April 10), Backyard Baseball Night (April 11), Trades Day, presented by Georgia Power (April 23), Game Show Night, presented by Game Show Network (April 24), Heart of Gwinnett Night, presented by Northside Hospital (May 15), Halfway to Halloween (May 22), Star Wars Night (May 23), Outdoors Night (June 5), Princesses in the Park (June 7), Racing Night (July 10), Disney Toy Story Night (July 11), Christmas in July (July 25), Hometown Heroes Night, presented by COUNTRY Financial (August 8), Pink in the Park, presented by Northside Hospital (August 21), and more.

The Stripers' Weekly Promotions ensure that there's always something exciting happening at Gwinnett Field:

5-4-3 Tuesdays, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Every Tuesday, it's $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers and souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn and nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wet Nose Wednesdays: On select Wednesdays, it's free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Berm.

Throwback Thursdays: We're throwing back the prices and the themes each Thursday night, with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

Fireworks Fridays: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after each Friday game (weather permitting).

Stripers Saturdays: Premium giveaways, special appearances, and more make Gwinnett Field the place to be each Saturday night.

Sunday Fundays, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Bring the whole family for a matinee game and enjoy Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

More promotions may be added to the calendar in advance of the season. All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.







