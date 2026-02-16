On Sale Now: Iowa Cubs Single Game Tickets

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs announce today that single-game tickets are on sale for the 2026 season at IowaCubs.com/tickets. Fans can secure their seats for 74 home games at Principal Park.

The 2026 home schedule is stacked with marquee matchups and rivalries that will light up the summer at Principal Park. The season opens at home on March 27 against the Columbus Clippers, setting the tone for a summer full of high-energy baseball and weeklong showdowns. Fans can experience the Minor League version of Cubs vs. Cardinals when the I-Cubs host the Memphis Redbirds from May 19-24, a long-awaited return to Des Moines after Memphis last visited in 2024. The excitement continues with a visit from the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from June 23-28, giving fans a chance to see talent from the 2025 World Series participants. Later in the summer, the spotlight turns to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees' affiliate, who arrive July 28-August 2 for another must-see series packed with future big-league stars.

With the exception of Opening Week and the series immediately following the All-Star break, every home matchup will feature a six-game Tuesday-through-Sunday format, giving fans multiple chances each week to catch their favorite prospects in action. Mondays will serve as league-wide off days, allowing each homestand to deliver six consecutive days of action at the ballpark from Tuesday through Sunday with fresh matchups and moments to experience all week long.

The promotional schedule at Principal Park is highlighted by the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series championship on Saturday, June 27, when fans can see the World Series trophy, meet Clark the Cub, and receive a replica trophy giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. A brand-new theme night arrives July 31 with Backyard Baseball Night, featuring themed jerseys, gaming stations, and exclusive merchandise, while July 10 will honor longtime leader Sam Bernabe with the season's only bobblehead giveaway. Princess Day also returns on Sunday, May 24, bringing magical meet-and-greet moments throughout the concourse.

Fan-favorite promotions round out the season with an expanded schedule of Dog Days (Titos, ARL, Star 102.5, Flooring America, Paws and Pints) and $2 Dogs, now featuring four Tuesday dates: May 19, June 23, July 28, and August 25. The I-Cubs will become the Demonios de Des Moines as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative on May 5, July 12, and August 30. In addition, the team will step back in time for six throwback nights wearing the iconic Iowa Oaks jerseys on April 9, May 21, June 25, July 30, August 27, and September 10, creating a season full of nostalgia, celebration, and can't-miss moments.

Don't miss out on awesome deals and fun each week:

Tuesday: "Twos-days" ticket offer, in which you get two reserved tickets, two pizza slices and two beers or soft drinks.

Wednesday: "Noons at Noon" Upper Reserved ticket and two High Noons.

Thursday: Fully Loaded Thursdays Upper reserved ticket and $15 food and beverage credit for $25 (a $35 value)

Friday: Friday Night Fireworks (Mediacom)

Saturday: Pre-Game Catch on the Field (Des Moines Prep)

Sunday: Kids Run the Bases and Family Fun Pack (Blank Children's Hospital) four upper reserved tickets, four cubbie dogs and four bottled sodas (minimum of four tickets).

Season tickets for the 2026 season are available now. Fans interested in securing their seats can contact Clayton Grandquist at claytong@iowacubs.com for more information. Flex Packs are also on sale, along with Group Packages for parties of 25 or more and Cubbie's Kids Club memberships for children 13 and under.

For more information, visit www.iowacubs.com.

*All tickets and dates are subject to availability







