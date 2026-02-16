5th Annual DeVonta Smith's Celebrity Softball Game Set for May 2nd at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania (February 16, 2026) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing group are excited to announce that the 5th annual Devonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball Game will take place at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA on Saturday, May 2nd.

The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball Game in what will be a star-studded event ! Gates will open to the public at 12 p.m. with the Home Run Derby beginning at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Game at 3 p.m.

This is the fifth edition of the Devonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball game at Coca-Cola Park. For the fifth year of the event, Devonta is hoping for this to be the biggest turnout yet! The Lehigh Valley has been phenomenal welcoming in the event each year and Devonta can't wait to top the first four years!

Since being drafted the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1st Round (10th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has quickly ascended to one of the top receivers in the NFL. Smith helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 2022 before catching the Dagger™Ã¯Â¸Â to secure the Eagles second Super Bowl win two years later in 2024. Smith won the Heisman Trophy as College Football's top player while at the University of Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991.

Smith has been a strong advocate for the Lehigh Valley since being drafted by Philadelphia, seeing the intimate connection between the greater Lehigh Valley and the city that he now plays for. Lehigh University was home to Eagles training camp for two decades and Smith is acutely aware of how many Eagles fans reside in the Lehigh Valley and how much the Eagles mean to those fans.

Many of Devonta's teammates and friends are expected to participate in the Home Run Derby and Game. Participants will be released at a later date and may include fellow Eagles, fellow NFL players and alumni, and other celebrities.

