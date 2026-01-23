IronPigs Charities Awards $80,018 in Community Grants to 27 Organizations

Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, is excited to announce the 27 recipients of the 2026 community grants.

The grants totaled $80,018 and were provided to the following organizations in support of educational and recreational programs for youth in the Greater Lehigh Valley, especially those in underserved populations or those who are differently abled.

"Once again, we are delighted to be able to share this year's amazing collection of Community Grants Recipients," said President, IronPigs Charities Board of Directors and IronPigs President & General Manager Kurt Landes. "The overwhelming support from the greater Lehigh Valley and beyond is what makes it possible to provide these grants that help us empower our youth to seek an active lifestyle and enhance their education. The 27 nonprofits this year each proudly represent the mission of IronPigs Charities and we cannot wait to see the positive effect each of these programs have on the youth in our community."

IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, has now donated $1,613,661 in cash grants since 2007. Combined with charitable contributions from the IronPigs, the two organizations combined have now provided $2,620,098 in total cash grants overall since their inception in 2007. IronPigs charities is the philanthropic branch of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

In addition to Community Grants, IronPigs Charities also fund Facility Grants each spring for local youth sports programs. Facility Grant applications are available now and may be found HERE. Applications are due February 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM and grants will be awarded in April. More information on facility grants can be found HERE.

Below is a full list of the 27 recipients of the 2026 Community Grants:

Organization Project Name

Allentown School District Foundation Latin Dance Program & Competition

Boys and Girls Club of Allentown Triple Play

Community Action Development Allentown AfterZone Flag Football Program

Community Bike Works Earn a Bike

Easton Area Instrumental Music Association Instrumental Access & Youth Performance

Equi-librium, Inc.

First Tee Lehigh Valley & Berks Life Lessons One Putt at a Time

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network Learn to Swim Program for Children with Disabilities

Greater Lehigh Valley Athletics Inaugural Girls Summer Flag Football League

iCanBike Lehigh Valley iCan Shine Bike Camp, Lehigh Valley

KidsPeace Orchard Hills Indoor Play & Recreation

Last Chance Ranch Little Ranchers Supplies

Lehigh P4P Boxing LV-4- Youth Boxing & Mentorship Program

Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living (LVCIL) Fishing and Fun in the Park

Lehigh Valley Families Together Educational Development & Enrichment

Mikayla's Voice 2026 TRI FOR INCLUSION

Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority Bulldog Blast Summer Camp and Karate Program

River Crossing Young Men's Christian Organization River Crossing YMCA, Youth Recreation and Community Programs

Sights For Hope Camp I Can

Slater Family Foundation Summer Read & Run

The Kindness Project Kindness Exchange Boutique

The Sanctuary at Haafsville (SAH) Connecting Kids and Community Animals

Third Street Alliance for Women and Children Third Street Alliance Summer Arts and Recreation Program 2026

Via of the Lehigh Valley Camp Via

Whitehall Township Public Library Read and Reach Fitness and Fun For Library Kids

Wilson Area LINCS Coalition for Families and Youth Wilson Area Summer Recreational Playground Program

YWCA Bethlehem Youth Empowerment Initiative

IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the cornerstone of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' commitment to the Lehigh Valley community and is presented by the Air Products Foundation.

