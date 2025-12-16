Third Cosmic Baseball Date Added at Coca-Cola Park

Published on December 16, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In an unprecedented move, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce that a THIRD Cosmic Baseball date has been added on May 14th after the two previously announced games sold out.

Thanks to an outpouring of phenomenal fan support, the first two dates for Cosmic Baseball sold out in record time, with plenty of individuals still left waiting in the ticket lottery. Because of this, the IronPigs and Cosmic Baseball have now added a third game (May 14th), making the IronPigs THE FIRST team to ever host Cosmic Baseball for three consecutive dates.

In the second edition of Cosmic Baseball's nationwide tour, the IronPigs and Coca-Cola Park are the only organization out of the over 30 tour dates to have been granted a third game in order to accommodate the interest and demand from the IronPigs fanbase and the entire Lehigh Valley region.

The added date of May 14th, 2026 joins the previously announced games on May 15th and 16th. To join the ticket lottery for May 14th, fans can register at chilipeppersbaseball.com. The initial lottery and ticket sale for the two dates have sold out, however group hospitality areas still remain available for all three dates! Group hospitality areas allow you to guarantee access to Cosmic Baseball if you missed out on the lottery. Additionally, 18-game (purchasable HERE) and 4-game (purchasable HERE)IronPigs ticket plans also grant access for Cosmic Baseball as well. Contact the IronPigs Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447) for more information on group hospitality for Cosmic Baseball or 18-game IronPigs plans.

Making sports history, Cosmic Baseball uses the world's only stadium grade black lights. The IronPigs will be one of the stops for Cosmic Baseball in 2026 as they once again travel to multiple cities across the U.S. The organization blends traditional baseball with over the top fan engagement with a combination of top level players, music and mind-bending special effects.

"Cosmic Baseball" is regular baseball in a party atmosphere, played under blacklights that make the team's specially-designed, UV-reactive uniforms, balls, bats and bases glow in the dark.

Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026.

The Cosmic Takeover Tour turned Coca-Cola Park into a party on May 16th & 17th, 2025 with both games selling out.

The only way to guarantee tickets for the event will be to register through the ticket lottery at Cosmic Baseball (chilipeppersbaseball.com).

The Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, based out of Colonial Heights, VA, created the eye-popping Cosmic experience during the summer of 2024. The demand nationally to create the COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR was spurred by the wait list of over 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history over a two-month span, after media attention from CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS Television Japan and many more.







