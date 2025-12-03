IronPigs 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on December 3, 2025 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Single-game tickets for the 2026 Lehigh Valley IronPigs season are now on sale!

Tickets may be purchased by going online at the following link, by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office in person or by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447). Single game tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A full promotional schedule for the 2026 season will be released at a later date which will feature the usual IronPigs brand of family-friendly fun and entertainment with giveaways, fireworks, appearances and more!

The IronPigs begin the 2026 campaign at Coca-Cola Park on Friday, March 27th when they play host to the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:05 p.m. Elevate your game day experience with our exclusive Opening Weekend Pack, which not only secures your seat to the season's most anticipated game but also gifts you a stylish IronPigs hat. Opening Weekend ticket packages are available HERE.

Home weekday (Tuesday-Friday) game times during March, April, and May will be 6:35 p.m. unless otherwise specified. Friday home games also move up slightly to 6:45 p.m. as well. Saturday game times at Coca-Cola Park remain at 6:35 p.m. while Sundays shift to 1:15 p.m.

The IronPigs will be hosting morning games with pre-noon starts on: May 5 (11:00 a.m.), May 20 (11:00 a.m.), and July 7 (11:35 a.m.).

There will be one Sunday evening game for Memorial Day on May 24 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Game times break down as follows:

Opening Weekend: March 27 (6:05 p.m.), March 28 (4:35 p.m.)

Tuesday-Friday (March thru end of April) 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday (May thru end of Season): 6:45 p.m. (Except May 5 & May 20: 11:00 a.m.,

May 19: 6:05 p.m., July 7: 11:35 p.m.)

Saturdays: 6:35 p.m.

Sundays: 1:15 p.m. (Except May 24, 6:35 p.m.)

For the 2026 season, the IronPigs welcome in familiar faces to Coca-Cola Park, facing traditional divisional rivals in the Buffalo Bisons (TOR), Rochester Red Wings (WAS), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) (NYY), Syracuse Mets (NYM), and Worcester Red Sox (BOS). The 'Pigs play host to the Toledo Mud Hens (DET), Durham Bulls (TB), and Columbus Clippers (CLE) for the second straight year as well.

For road trips, the 'Pigs will travel to each of their divisional counterparts at least once. They will journey to Indianapolis (PIT) to face the Indians for the first time since 2019 as part of a 10-game road swing which include visiting the Omaha Storm Chasers (KC) for a second straight season. The 'Pigs will make their first ever excursion to the land of 10,000 lakes when they take on the St. Paul Saints (MIN) in April 2026.

The IronPigs schedule by breaks down as follows:

Home Series at Coca-Cola Park

Buffalo Bisons (TOR): May 5-10, July 28-August 2

Columbus Clippers (CLE): July 7-12

Durham Bulls (TB): April 21-26

Rochester Red Wings (WSH): April 7-12, June 2-7

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NYY): May 19-24, August 11-16

Syracuse Mets (NYM): June 23-28, August 25-30

Toledo Mud Hens (DET): March 27-29

Worcester Red Sox (BOS): June 16-21, September 8-13

IronPigs 2026 Road Trips

@ Buffalo (TOR): May 26-31, August 18-23

@ Durham (TB): March 31-April 5

@ Indianapolis (PIT): July 21-26

@ Omaha (KC): July 17-19

@ Rochester (WAS): May 12-17, June 30-July 5

@ St. Paul (MIN): April 14-April 19

@ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY): June 8-14, September 1-6

@ Syracuse (SYR): April 28-May 3, September 15-20

@ Worcester (BOS): August 4-9

The IronPigs full 2026 schedule may be accessed at https://www.milb.com/lehigh-valley/schedule.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from December 3, 2025

IronPigs 2026 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.