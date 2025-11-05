New Bethany to Hold Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive at Coca-Cola Park on November 21

Allentown, Pennsylvania - New Bethany Inc., Provident Bank, Jaindl Farms and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are partnering to hold the annual Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive on Friday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Residents are encouraged to visit the ballpark to donate a 10- to 12-pound frozen turkey. The frozen turkeys will be collected in a refrigerated truck and stored until distribution to area non-profit agencies later that afternoon (please note that turkeys will not be distributed to individuals from Coca-Cola Park).

"Our collaboration with Provident Bank, Jaindl and the IronPigs is at the heart of the Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive's success," said New Bethany Executive Director J. Marc Rittle. "Last year, we were proud to provide nearly 1,700 turkeys to neighbors and nonprofits across the Lehigh Valley. This year, we're aiming even higher: 2,000 turkeys to help families celebrate the season with warmth and dignity."

The drive is named in honor of Bob Price, one of the event's founding members and a longtime Lehigh Valley banker who worked as senior vice president at Provident Bank and passed away in 2024. Price was also a long-time board member of New Bethany.

Staff from New Bethany and Provident Bank will be on-site to accept frozen turkeys outside of the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. The first 500 people to donate a frozen turkey on-site will receive a commemorative oven mitt..

This year marks Jaindl Farms' second consecutive year sponsoring the turkey drive.

Please contact Crystal Williams at cwilliams@newbethany.org or Andrea Reid at Andrea.Reid@Provident.Bank with any questions.

More information on the 2025 Bob Price Memorial Turkey Drive is available at www.newbethany.org/event/turkey-drive.







