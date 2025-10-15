ArtsQuest and IronPigs Invite Local Organizations to Join Lehigh Valley's 250th Celebration Using New Anniversary Logo

Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley, PA - ArtsQuest and the IronPigs are inviting local organizations to incorporate the 250th Anniversary logo in their own events and programming to celebrate the nation's milestone collectively. ArtsQuest and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs kicked off the region's year-long celebration of America's 250th anniversary with a special event unveiling the official 250th Anniversary logo mark on September 17. The logo, designed by ArtsQuest Graphic Designer Morgan Fehnel and inspired by local artist Doug Boehm's 2026 Musikfest poster, will serve as a unifying symbol for community-wide 250th celebrations throughout the Lehigh Valley.

The event highlighted the partnership between arts and sports in the region, showcasing limited-edition 250th merchandise, including jerseys and caps that will appear at select IronPigs games in 2026. This celebratory merchandise can now be purchased through the IronPigs at ironpigs.milbstore.com and through ArtsQuest at artsquest.company.site, where 2026 Musikfest mugs are also available for purchase.

Both ArtsQuest and the IronPigs emphasized the importance of community involvement, with the 250th celebrations extending beyond the ArtsQuest Campus at SteelStacks and Coca-Cola Park through year-long programs, patriotic events and family-friendly gatherings all centered on the values of patriotism, community and the shared history of the Lehigh Valley.

Using the 250th Logo Mark:

Organizations interested in using the logo are encouraged to apply here - artsquest.org/250logo/.

For more about how Pennsylvania is celebrating the nation's 250th, visit discoverlehighvalley.com.







