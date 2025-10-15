Storm Chasers Announce 2026 Home Game Times

Published on October 15, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced scheduled first pitch times for all 75 home games at Werner Park in 2026. All game times are subject to change.

The home opener, scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026, against the Buffalo Bisons, is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. Weeknight games (Tuesday through Friday) will feature a 6:35 p.m. start time through Friday, May 29, and again from Tuesday, August 18 through Friday, September 18. From June 9 through July 31, as well as on Friday, May 15, weeknight games shift to a 7:05 p.m. start.

Omaha welcomes two new opponents to Werner Park in 2026, beginning with the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, from March 31 to April 5. The Washington Nationals affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, travel to Werner Park August 18 to 23. Additionally, the Pacific Coast League's Las Vegas Aviators return to Werner Park for the first time since 2019, playing in Papillion from June 9 to 14.

The Storm Chasers will once again celebrate Independence Day at Werner Park, hosting the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. The first Sunday evening home game of the season takes place Memorial Day weekend with a 5:05 p.m. start against the Memphis Redbirds on May 31. The Storm Chasers are also home on Labor Day weekend with a 2:05 p.m. game on Sunday, September 6.

Gates are scheduled to open one hour and five minutes before first pitch for every home game.

Most Saturday home games will start at 6:05 p.m., with exceptions including 2:05 p.m. starts on April 4 vs. Buffalo and April 18 vs. Indianapolis, as well as 7:05 p.m. starts on May 16 vs. Toledo and July 4 vs. Indianapolis.

Sunday home games begin at 2:05 p.m. between April 5 and May 17, as well as on July 5 vs. Indianapolis and September 6 vs. St. Paul. Sunday games will start at 5:05 p.m. on May 31 vs. Memphis and June 28 vs. Columbus, as well as for three straight Sundays between July 19 and August 23. The Sunday, June 14 game vs. Las Vegas will feature a 12:05 p.m. first pitch, while the season finale on Sunday, September 20 vs. Iowa begins at 1:05 p.m.

The Storm Chasers are once again scheduled to play eight weekday home games in 2026, including four in the month of April. The Wednesday, April 1 game vs. Buffalo, as well as Tuesday, April 14 vs. Indianapolis and Tuesday, April 28 vs. Louisville, are scheduled for 12:05 p.m. starts. The April 15 game vs. Indianapolis is slated for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch. Additional weekday games with as 12:05 p.m. start include Wednesday, May 13 vs. Toledo, Wednesday, June 10 vs. Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 29 vs. St. Paul, and Wednesday, September 2 vs. St. Paul.

NUMBER OF HOME GAMES BY START TIME:

11:05 a.m. - 1

12:05 p.m. - 8

1:05 p.m. - 1

2:05 p.m. - 8

5:05 p.m. - 5

6:05 p.m. - 9

6:35 p.m. - 25

7:05 p.m. - 18







International League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.